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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22: Solidus Techno Power Private Limited is proud to announce commissioning of Punjab's largest Solar project of capacity 40 MW / 60 MWp under Captive open access policy. This is not just a project milestone--it is a defining step toward powering industries with purpose and shaping a cleaner, more resilient tomorrow. The project is developed for Aarti International Ltd & Aarti Steel International Limited in Fazilka, Punjab. With over 80,000 tons of CO₂ reduced every year, the project will produce 85 million units of clean energy annually, Solidus Techno Power makes a step ahead for industrial decarbonisation and ecological sustainability.

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This achievement marks a major milestone in Solidus's journey, bringing its total completed solar project capacity to 200 MW across North India. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering scalable and impactful renewable energy solutions.

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Speaking on the occasion Managing Director Mr. Harvinder Singh, said on, "The successful commissioning of this project reflects our unwavering commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition. Delivering Punjab's largest captive open access solar project is not just an achievement for Solidus, but a significant step toward enabling industries to adopt sustainable and cost-efficient energy solutions at scale."

Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jaspal Singh, further added with, "Taking this momentum forward, this project is more than a transition to clean energy--it is a decisive move to future-proof our operations, accelerate decarbonization, and lead the transformation toward a resilient, low-carbon economy."

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About Solidus Techno Power Private Limited

Solidus Techno Power Private Limited is a leading renewable energy company focused on delivering innovative solar power solutions across India. With a strong presence in North India, the company specializes in large-scale solar and BESS projects that drive sustainability and long-term environmental impact.

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