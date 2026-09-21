Solinas Integrity Appoints Gangapriya Chakraverti as Independent Director

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21: Solinas Integrity Private Limited announced the appointment of Gangapriya Chakraverti, India Site Head and Managing Director of Ford Business Solutions, as an Independent Director.

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The appointment marks a step in Solinas’ transition from an IIT Madras-incubated startup to a scaled infrastructure technology company. Gangapriya Chakraverti brings over three decades of leadership experience in human resources, organizational development, and large-scale operations at a multinational level.

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Gangapriya Chakraverti currently leads Ford’s Global Business Services centre in Chennai, a 12,000-plus-strong organisation, having joined Ford in 2012 after over a decade at Mercer Consulting. She holds a postgraduate degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to join Solinas Integrity as an Independent Director. Solinas stands out not just for its pioneering AI and deep-tech robotics, but for its mission to radically improve critical urban underground infrastructure. I am eager to contribute to their vision and look forward to working closely with the board in transforming utility infrastructure while building a strong foundation of corporate governance,” said Gangapriya Chakraverti, Independent Director, Solinas Integrity.

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Solinas’ solutions are currently deployed across 15-plus states and 30-plus cities in India, with international operations extending to the Middle East and expanding into Southeast Asia and Europe. The company’s flagship products, Endobot, Homosep, and Swasth AI, are used by municipal corporations, water boards, and industrial clients to inspect, clean, and digitise underground water and sanitation infrastructure. Solinas’ inspection and cleaning capabilities span water pipeline inspection, sewer pipeline inspection, stormwater pipeline inspection, and industrial pipeline inspection, supporting the assessment and management of underground utility and enclosed networks.

Solinas has also appointed Sunil Gupta as Head of Strategic Initiatives. Following his tenure as CEO of SEForge, Sunil Gupta joins after working with auto OEMs Tata Motors and Ford and leading industrial companies Dürr and SEForge. He brings 40 years of experience across world-class manufacturing and business leadership, strengthening Solinas’ leadership as the company scales its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for its robotic pipeline inspection and sanitation technologies across Indian municipalities and international markets.

“As Solinas moves from proving our technology to scaling it nationally and globally, the strength of our leadership team matters as much as the strength of our engineering,” said Divanshu Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Solinas Integrity. “Gangapriya’s governance experience and Sunil’s operational depth will be central to building the institutional foundation this next phase demands.”

“My focus will be on strengthening Solinas’ manufacturing and operational capabilities as we scale. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth across India and international markets,” said Sunil Gupta, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Solinas Integrity.

About Solinas Integrity Private Limited

Solinas Integrity Private Limited is a leading pipeline inspection company in India and an IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech company transforming water and sanitation infrastructure through robotics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2018 and headquartered at the IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, the company develops indigenous robotic and AI-powered solutions including Endobot, Homosep Sewer (Manhole Cleaning Robot), and Swasth AI (Analytics Platform) that enable municipalities, utilities, and industries to inspect, clean, and manage underground infrastructure with greater safety, efficiency, and precision. In August 2026, the company raised USD 5.5 million in a Series A1 funding round led by Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures and co-led by Mela Ventures. Solinas’ technology is deployed across 15-plus states and 30-plus cities in India, with international deployments in the Middle East and expansion underway into Southeast Asia and Europe.

Website: www.solinas.in

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