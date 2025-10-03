Solitario Blings India this Navratri: Launches 10 new stores and 10 new SIS across India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: In a dazzling display of ambition and scale, Solitario, India's trailblazer in conscious luxury lab grown diamonds, has scripted history by opening 10 exclusive outlets and 10 shop in shoptouchpoints across 6 major cities within a record 10 days during the festive Navratri season. This unprecedented expansion drive, aptly named the "Bling Better India Tour," cements Solitario as the fastest growing force in India's lab-grown diamond jewelry landscape.

The nationwide tour unfolded as a glittering celebration of conscious luxury with grand inaugurations, celebrity appearances and high-profile gatherings across India's cultural and economic hubs. In Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai,actress Ishita Raj added her luminous presence, while Indore witnessed actor and host Cyrus Sahukar enthralling the city's elite. Kolkata embraced Solitario's arrival with local cultural icons joining the festivities, highlighting the brand's respect for Eastern India's rich jewelry heritage. Pune was graced by the charisma of actor Siddharth Jadhav, alongside the dynamic Taha Shah Badhussa who unveiled Solitario at the premium Tribeca. Mumbai - Linking Road witnessed a landmark launch with Co-founder Vivek Oberoi and CEO Ricky Vasandani headlining the glamorous event that drew the crème de la crème of society, while Delhi saw a series of high-profile inaugurations that firmly established Solitario's growing dominance in the capital.

Complementing these flagship store openings, Solitario strategically expanded its footprint with 10 shop in shops at Shoppers Stop and Just In Time, seamlessly integrating into India's most trusted retail ecosystems and ensuring wider accessibility for discerning consumers. Adding spiritual resonance to this monumental drive, Co-founders Vivek Oberoi and Ricky Vasandani personally offered the revered Shakti Shringaar Nath to Mumba Devi, Jagdamba Devi and Annapurna Devi at the iconic Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai, blessing this historic expansion with cultural and divine significance.

This Navratri has been nothing short of historic," said Co-founder Vivek Oberoi. "We haven't just launched stores, we've sparked a national movement for conscious luxury. From Hyderabad to Delhi, our vision is clear: to redefine fine Indian jewelry with brilliance that is ethical, responsible and undeniably world class. What makes this journey even more special is the blessing we received by offering the sacred Shakti Shringaar Nath at the Mumba Devi Temple during this auspicious occasion, a gesture that grounds our growth in tradition and divine grace."

Commenting on the milestone, Ricky Vasandani, CEO & Co-founder of Solitario, said, "Our Navratri expansion marks a milestone in Solitario's growth journey. A special thanks to our growth partners and investors who made it possible for us to open 20 new stores and touchpoints in just 10 days is not just scale, it is proof of the strong demand and trust in conscious luxury. We are strategically placing Solitario at the heart of India's fastest growing retail markets, ensuring that our brand is not only aspirational but also scalable. This is just the beginning of a much larger nationwide retail story."

With this high-octane expansion, Solitario has firmly established itself as a dominant force in India's luxury jewelry sector, bridging tradition with innovation, glamour with sustainability and aspiration with accessibility. The journey ahead promises to be as dazzling as the diamonds it champions.

