SOLIZE PARTNERS India Inaugurates AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: SOLIZE PARTNERS India inaugurates its AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in the company's engineering and technology journey. The inauguration was held in the presence of Mr. Hiroshi Nawata, Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru, senior leaders from SOLIZE PARTNERS' global offices and the India leadership team, highlighting the strength of SOLIZE's India - Japan relationship and global engineering network.

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The AI Innovation Lab will focus on applying AI to real engineering and manufacturing challenges. The current focus areas include Generative Design Engineering, Smart Quality Monitoring, Phygital AI through collaborative robots and Digital Agents. The Lab is also working across applications including natural-language 3D CAD generation, mechanical-part lifespan prediction, image-based fault detection, AI and IoT applications in 3D-printer factories and autonomous robotics.

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"The SOLIZE Group's focus with AI is not simply to introduce a new technology, but to build on the engineering expertise we have developed over 35 years. Our strength comes from our people, our understanding of manufacturing and our experience of solving complex engineering challenges. By combining this foundation with AI and leveraging the synergies of our teams in India and Japan, we will achieve enhanced productivity, take on more complex challenges and create scalable solutions that deliver real value to the industry," shared Mahadevan V. S., CEO & Director, SOLIZE PARTNERS India.

The global leaders explained the unique capabilities of SOLIZE PARTNERS' additive manufacturing expertise, highlighting how the group's journey began with industrial 3D printing and expanded through 3D data creation, engineering support, training and manufacturing-related services. Over the years, these capabilities have grown to include product development, the R&D value chain and across multiple industry segments.

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The event also showcased the complementary strengths of Japan and India - Japan's precision, engineering and process expertise alongside India's software capabilities and engineering talent. The SOLIZE Group connects these strengths with the expertise of its global teams to develop transformative solutions for evolving engineering and manufacturing needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hiroshi Nawata, Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru, said, "Japan and India bring complementary strengths to their partnership. Japan has built deep capabilities in precision, quality, engineering and manufacturing, while India has developed strong engineering and technology talent and the ability to scale these capabilities. When these strengths come together, they create opportunities not only for business, but also for developing new capabilities and contributing to growth. SOLIZE PARTNERS India's 35-year presence in India is a meaningful example of this long-term relationship, built on trust, technology and a shared commitment to quality. Initiatives such as the AI Innovation Lab demonstrate how the partnership between our two countries can continue to evolve and create new possibilities for the future."

The inauguration comes in a landmark year for SOLIZE PARTNERS India, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The milestone was also marked through the company's Annual Townhall 2026, bringing together team members and leadership to reflect on the organization's journey, its people and its future direction.

Together, the events marked an important point in SOLIZE PARTNERS India's story--bringing its AI capabilities, additive manufacturing expertise, India-Japan relationship and 35 years of engineering legacy together as it looks towards the next phase of growth.

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