Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

SOLIZE PARTNERS India (Headquartered: Bengaluru, Karnataka; CEO & Director: Mahadevan V.S.) has successfully implemented Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform at Intelligent Ambient Comfort (IAC), a division of Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (referred to as Lumax IAC), a leading automotive manufacturer of cabin interior systems and cockpits. The successful go-live marks a significant step in Lumax IAC’s digital engineering transformation journey, enabling stronger collaboration, improved continuity and scalable innovation across its product development programs.

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SOLIZE PARTNERS India Takes Lumax IAC Live on Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

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For Lumax IAC, which develops automotive interior systems across multiple vehicle programs, managing growing product, process and configuration complexity requires engineering information to remain connected and accessible throughout product development. This transformation focused on key business objectives including establishing a unified engineering database, strengthening engineering-to-manufacturing handover, improving continuity across Bill of Materials processes and integrating critical engineering workflows within a common digital environment.

The implementation by SOLIZE PARTNERS India, draws on its 35+ years of engineering and manufacturing expertise and focused on minimizing customization while addressing Lumax IAC’s extensive variant and configuration needs. The predominantly configuration-driven approach provided a standardized yet flexible digital foundation, enabling Lumax IAC to evolve its engineering processes in line with future demands. Working across Lumax IAC’s multiple locations, the team standardized diverse engineering processes into one scalable digital environment, completing the rollout in approximately six months.

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“The adoption of Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides Lumax IAC with a connected digital foundation. By unifying engineering data and processes, we are strengthening continuity, improving visibility and accelerating the development of next-generation automotive interior solutions,” said Mr. Sunil Koparkar, CEO, Lumax IAC.

The go-live establishes a strong core engineering environment at Lumax IAC. With the core platform live, Lumax IAC now has a connected engineering environment that improves traceability and collaboration between engineering and downstream operations, while establishing a foundation it can build on as it digitizes further. This foundation positions the organization to progressively integrate additional processes and functions across the product lifecycle, enabling greater collaboration, efficiency and innovation.

“Successfully taking Lumax IAC live on The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform is an important milestone for both organizations. This engagement brought together our platform expertise, deep automotive domain knowledge, and understanding of complex engineering processes. More importantly, it demonstrates how technology can be translated into an engineering environment that reflects the way an organization actually develops its products,” said Mr. Mahadevan V.S., CEO & Director, SOLIZE PARTNERS India.

Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes, said, “Lumax IAC’s successful deployment highlights the power of a connected digital environment in managing complex automotive engineering processes. By uniting product data, processes, and teams on a single platform, Lumax IAC has established a strong digital foundation to accelerate innovation and drive seamless lifecycle continuity.”

The implementation reflects a collaborative approach to digital engineering, bringing together Lumax IAC’s domain expertise, Dassault Systemes’ technology and SOLIZE PARTNERS India’s engineering experience to create a connected environment for product development. The successful go-live provides a strong foundation for Lumax IAC’s continued digital evolution.

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