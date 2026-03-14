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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: India's industrial landscape is undergoing rapid digital transformation, yet the employability gap remains a significant challenge. To address this, the Tata Institute of Skills (Tata IIS), in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has established two premier institutes, IIS Mumbai and IIS Ahmedabad. These institutions are redefining technical education through a competency-based, industry-aligned model.

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India's Talent Moment

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India today has one of the world's largest talent pools, with over 1 billion people in the working-age population. Yet the country faces a persistent employability paradox--while millions graduate every year, only about 45% of graduates are considered industry-ready, highlighting the gap between education and real-world skills.

At the same time, several high-growth sectors are expanding rapidly. Manufacturing investments are driving demand for skilled shop-floor talent, while electric mobility alone could create demand for nearly 50 million EVs by 2030, requiring a large workforce of trained technicians. Sectors such as electronics, hospitality, and retail are also expected to generate millions of new jobs over the next decade.

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This growing demand is pushing students across India to move beyond traditional degrees and invest in hands-on technical training aligned with Industry 4.0 technologies such as robotics, automation, and smart manufacturing.

IIS Mumbai and IIS Ahmedabad offer infrastructure aligned with global manufacturing standards, with entry through the National Skills Test (NST), a merit-based diagnostic that evaluates technological aptitude rather than rote learning. Just as CAT determines MBA admissions and JEE determines entry into engineering courses, NST is emerging as a gateway for skilling. The ecosystem is strengthened by leading technology partners including Phillips Machine Tools, Formlabs, Markforged, Mitutoyo, ZEISS, Hexagon, Schneider Electric, Tata Motors, Siemens, ABB, FANUC, Universal Robots and FESTO, ensuring students train on industry-grade systems used across advanced manufacturing environments worldwide.

National Skills Test (NST): A Landmark Moment for Skilling

Tata IIS has established test centres across the country, ensuring learners from even the remotest regions can participate in the National Skills Test (NST). With thousands of registrations received, the first-ever National Skills Test will be conducted across 36 cities in India.

Scheduled for March 22, 2026, NST marks an important milestone not only for Tata IIS but also for the broader skilling ecosystem in the country.

For the youth of India, NST is more than just an exam; it is an invitation to join a legacy of industrial excellence. The path from a classroom to a high-tech career in Robotics, Smart Manufacturing, and EV technologies can begin with this single test.

To read more about the National Skills Test (NST), visit:

https://tataiis.org/admission-process

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