Somaiya Vidyavihar University Concludes SIIF 2025, Showcasing Innovation, Sustainability, and Impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Somaiya Vidyavihar University, a multidisciplinary institution with an 80-year legacy under the Somaiya Trust, Successfully Concludes SIIF 2025, Showcasing Innovation, Sustainability, and Impact Festival (SIIF) 2025 on its 60+ acre zero-waste campus, bringing together 109 innovators, 5,000 students, over 50 investors, and changemakers from across industries. The two-day festival, was organized by riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar and Somaiya School of Design, with support from the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, and Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Government of Maharashtra.

SIIF 2025 provided a dynamic platform for innovation, investment, and community-driven impact. This year's edition integrated Maker Mela, Darwin, and Nazariya under the theme "Empowering Communities through Conversations, Collaborations, and Creativity."

The event brought together industry leaders, startup founders, and policymakers for panel discussions, startup showcases, and networking opportunities. Notable speakers included Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani (Founder and Chairman, Hiranandani Group), Shantanu Deshpande (Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company) and Prof. Ramesh Raskar (MIT Media Lab) captivated the audience with insights from their entrepreneurial journeys, inspiring the next generation of innovators.

The inauguration featured a series of captivating performances, with a standout act by Nitish Bharti, Sand Artist (a finalist on India's Got Talent to a semi-finalist on Asia's Got Talent). Through his mesmerizing art, he beautifully captured the essence of the Somaiya Innovation & Impact Festival community, setting the stage for a soulful blend of storytelling and musical performances.

The festival recognized innovators across multiple domains, including healthcare, sustainable fashion, XR technology, and social impact. Helo Health was awarded Best Innovator for its portable primary healthcare testing kit, while Kubra Technologies was named Best Maker for its pioneering UAV solutions. The XR Hackathon, organised in collaboration with Team Vision, K J Somaiya School of Engineering & Parallax Labs, celebrated groundbreaking projects in lifestyle, simulation, medicine, and tourism, with winning teams developing VR-based fitness enhancements, PTSD therapy tools, medical simulations, and interactive AR experiences. The Mumbai Water Crisis Hackathon, under the mentorship of Dr. Subhajit Mukherjee, highlighted scalable solutions for water conservation, and the BioFashion Show showcased sustainable, nature-inspired designs.

Key Highlights of the event included the Launch of the Conscious Creators Community Manifesto by Amrita Somaiya, Governing Board Member, Somaiya Vidyavihar University outlining a commitment to sustainable, ethical, and inclusive fashion and lifestyle practices, fostering responsible innovation in the industry. Building on this, a panel on 'The Future of Sustainable Fashion: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities' featured esteemed speakers such as Shreya Ghodawat (Sustainability and Climate Activist), Siddharth Lulla (Principal - Circular Economy, Intellecap), Surbhi Manocha Choudhary (Founder, Ekobae and Bharat ki Beti Foundation), and Siddharth Somaiya (Artist, Entrepreneur, and Angel Investor). The discussion further reinforced the manifesto's vision by fostering the Conscious Creators Community and driving meaningful conversations around sustainability in fashion and lifestyle.

The Mumbai Ghanta (InspirED Talks) which was a riveting series featuring speakers such as Harish Iyer (Equal Rights Activist) and Akanksha Thakore (Well-being Facilitator & Poet), focusing on social impact and well-being. Additionally, SIIF hosted an insightful 'Mumbai Matters' panel, curated by Blue Ribbon Movement, bringing together leaders from Samaaj, Sarkaar, and Bazaar to explore how collective action can shape a thriving and inclusive Mumbai. The discussion reinforced that Mumbai's future is not just a topic of conversation but a shared mission. The panel featured esteemed speakers, including Ajit Kumar Jain (IAS, Retd.), Pooja Bajaj (Executive Director - CSR, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.), Khrisha Shah Ambani (Community Supporter, New Earth Foundation), and Shri Samir Somaiya (Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University). SIIF also saw the launch of Somaiya Angel Network (SAN) featuring 30 startups engaging in speed networking, with 5 startups pitching to a panel of 51 investors.

Many other activities took place such as

* the Mumbai Hive which is a collaborative initiative featuring 17 organizations addressing pressing urban challenges through discussions, performances, and community-driven solutions

* Kumbhathon Startup Festival featuring 28 startups pitched scalable solutions for large-scale public events, evaluated by an expert panel, including Prof. Ramesh Raskar from MIT Media Lab.

* Art, Design, Bio and Tech Workshops & Training with over 520 participants

Mumbai Drum Circle which is a vibrant community experience using rhythm to foster connection and collective energy.

* The Museum on Wheels by CSMVS, featured an extraordinary exhibition on Ancient Sculptures & Civilizations from India, Egypt, Assyria, Greece, and Rome.

* WISE City Initiative Launch which advocated for a Wellness-oriented, Inclusive, Sustainable, and Entrepreneurial urban ecosystem, emphasizing smart, people-centric urban planning and

* The Under 25 Summit at Somaiya School of Design featured creator journeys, student performances, and musical acts, bringing the festival to a spectacular close

Strengthening our commitment to sustainability, we partnered with Earth4Ever Conservation Foundation to plant trees on behalf of our dignitaries -- an initiative that contributes to combating climate change. Paper Shaper reinforced the festival's sustainability with durable, creative cardboard installations.

Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, reflected on the festival's impact, stating, "At Somaiya Vidyavihar, we believe in empowering communities through innovation, collaboration, and creativity. With The Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival, we are co-designing an educational experience not just for students on this campus but also for the surrounding communities, ensuring a meaningful impact on the world around us."

With a strong emphasis on collaboration, sustainability, and impact-driven innovation, SIIF 2025 successfully reaffirmed its mission to empower innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to shape a brighter, more sustainable future.

About SIIF

The Somaiya Innovation & Impact Festival (SIIF) is an initiative of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, organized by riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar and the Somaiya School of Design. It celebrates and brings together the Maker Culture (Maker Mela), DIY Bio Culture (Darwin), and Design Culture (Nazariya), exploring the intersection of these elements to foster innovation and create meaningful impact. For the festival, we are curating a series of dynamic zones--Sustainable Fashion and Lifestyle, Fablab, Wellness, XR, AI, Art, Design, Physiotherapy, Mumbai, and more -- where innovation and impact in these spaces will take center stage. Our hope? To nurture thriving communities in each zone that will flourish long after the festival concludes. To bring this to life, we have identified passionate leaders and partners for each zone, who will curate meaningful and memorable workshops, experiences, and meetups. We also envision the vibrant exchange of ideas across these zones.

