Somaiya Vidyavihar University Hosts Global Conference on Technologies for Energy, Agriculture & Healthcare (ICTEAH 2025) at the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Somaiya Vidyavihar University, built on the proud 84-year legacy of the Somaiya Trust, successfully hosted the 2nd International Conference on Technologies for Energy, Agriculture, and Healthcare (ICTEAH-2025). Organised by the K J Somaiya School of Engineering, the conference brought together researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore transformative technologies shaping our collective future. The conference was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Sanjay Jambhulkar (Senior Scientist, BARC), Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai (Vice Chancellor, SVU and former Chairman, UGC), Dr. Suresh Ukarande (Director & Dean, K J Somaiya School of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University), Dr. Nandkumar Gilke (Registrar, SVU), and Dr. Shailesh Nikam (Organising Secretary and Professor).

"A new domain of epidemics is emerging from environmental risk factors. Climate change, even a rise of just 0.5 to 1 degree in temperature, is impacting 12% of the population by exacerbating heat-related diseases. Additionally, exposure to various artificial environmental agents poses significant health risks. This has led to the rise of exposomics, a new discipline focused on understanding the health effects of environmental exposures. Given these challenges, healthcare remains a critical focus area worldwide," said Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

With over 120 delegates, the conference featured 93 paper presentations and 7 posters, creating a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange in clean energy, precision agriculture, and digital healthcare. Selected papers will be published by Taylor & Francis with individual DOIs and will be submitted for Scopus indexing, significantly contributing to the global body of academic research.

The highlights of the conference were dignitaries from various fields. Dr. Sanjay Jambhulkar (Senior Scientist, BARC) spoke about the use of new technologies in agriculture and food security, emphasising their critical role in building sustainable food systems. Dr. Sudhir Ranjan Jain (Somaiya Vidyavihar University) presented insights into quantum computation for energy, highlighting its potential to revolutionise energy systems and contribute to sustainability. Dr. Nandkumar Kunchge (Director, K J Somaiya Institute of Applied Agricultural Research, Sameerwadi) presented regenerative agriculture methods which are hoping to take agriculture back to its deep connection with Mother Nature. Dr. S. D. Sharma (Founder Auflows CardioTech Pvt. Ltd. and Retired Professor from IIT Bombay) presented palliative surgical procedures required for congenital heart disease patients having Univentricular hearts to help their pulmonary circulation.

"Energy, agriculture, and healthcare are the three critical pillars of our future. With rising population and urbanisation, the demand for renewable energy (i.e. solar, wind, tidal, and hydrogen) is only going to increase. Research in these areas is not just ongoing, it's essential. Tomorrow's breakthroughs may come from innovations and research e.g 2cm x 2cm solar panel generating the same power as today's larger systems (2m x 2m). This is where scientists, academicians, and industry leaders must come together to solve real-world challenges," said Dr. Suresh Ukarande, Director & Dean, K J Somaiya School of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

In recognition of outstanding contributions, Best Paper Award from each domain were presented to Dr. Sarika Bukkawar, Mr. Haseen Shaikh, Ms. Sonia Pol and Mr. Nitish Yadav. Further, the best poster award was given to Ms. Alka Dattatray Gadakh. Certificates of Excellence acknowledged the commitment and performance of participants and student volunteers throughout the conference.

The conference reaffirmed Somaiya Vidyavihar University's mission to bridge academic research with real-world impact. Through initiatives like ICTEAH, the University continues to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, fostering innovation that serves both industry and society.

