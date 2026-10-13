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Home / Business / Somaiya Vidyavihar University Marks 5th Convocation, Celebrating Academic Excellence Across Diverse Disciplines

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Marks 5th Convocation, Celebrating Academic Excellence Across Diverse Disciplines

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ANI
Updated At : 03:51 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) held its 5th Convocation Ceremony on September 26, 2026, at Gargi Plaza on its university campus, celebrating the academic accomplishments of its graduating students across a broad spectrum of disciplines. The ceremony reflected the university’s vision of nurturing Professional Excellence (Pesha), Expansive Thinking (Soch) and Strong Character (Charitra) as students transitioned from academic learning to their professional and societal journeys.

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The ceremony was attended by Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Prof. Ajay Kapoor, Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Nandkumar Gilke, Registrar, along with faculty members, graduating students and their families. Vice Admiral Atul Anand, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Former Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

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Reflecting the university’s multidisciplinary academic ecosystem, the main convocation was followed by faculty-wise degree distribution ceremonies across nine academic groupings.. Graduating students represented fields spanning Management; Engineering and Technology; Education; Dharma Studies; Commerce and Business Studies; Basic and Applied Sciences; Humanities and Social Sciences; Music and Performing Arts; and Sports.

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The ceremonies were conducted across multiple venues within the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus. Institutions participating included the K J Somaiya Institute of Management, K J Somaiya School of Engineering, Somaiya School of Design, K J Somaiya School of Education, K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, Dr Shantilal K Somaiya School of Commerce and Business Studies, Somaiya School of Basic and Applied Sciences, Somaiya School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts and Somaiya Sports Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, “A university education must prepare students not only for professional success, but also to think independently, act responsibly and contribute meaningfully to society. As our graduates move into the next phase of their lives, we hope they carry forward the values of excellence, curiosity and character that form the foundation of Somaiya Vidyavihar University.”

The fifth edition also marked another milestone in SVU’s evolving convocation legacy. Over the preceding four convocations, the university has hosted distinguished leaders from science, public administration and industry. Previous Chief Guests have included Dr. Anil Kakodkar in 2025, Dr. Nallathamby Kalaiselvi in 2024, Dr. Kiran Bedi, IPS (Retd.) in 2023 and Infosys Co-Founder Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan at the university’s inaugural convocation in 2022.

With its fifth convocation, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continued to reinforce its commitment to multidisciplinary education, intellectual exploration and character-driven learning, while recognising graduates prepared to contribute across professions, communities and emerging areas of national development.

For more information, visit: https://www.somaiya.edu/en/ 

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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