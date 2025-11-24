Somaiya Vidyavihar University Revives India’s Ancient Wisdom Through Courses in Yogshastra, Archaeology and Cultural Heritage

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Revives India’s Ancient Wisdom Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) continues to strengthen India’s higher education landscape through its dedicated focus on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS). Offered under the K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, the university’s programmes in Yogashastra, Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Ancient Languages and Literature, and Religious Studies provide a comprehensive academic foundation rooted in India’s civilizational wisdom while addressing the intellectual demands of the 21st century.

Recognized by the Ministry of Education for Research and Teacher Training in Indian Knowledge Systems, the Institute is one of the few centers in India to integrate classical disciplines such as Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, Hindu Studies, Jainology, and Buddhist Studies with contemporary research frameworks. Its multidisciplinary approach draws from philosophy, archaeology, linguistics, wellness sciences, and cultural history—enabling students to study the evolution of ideas, traditions, and practices that have shaped Indian and global thought.

The Yogashastra programme exemplifies this integration by exploring the philosophical, psychological, and physiological dimensions of yoga. Students study traditional texts such as the Hathapradipika and Upanishads alongside modern therapeutic and scientific perspectives, bridging ancient wisdom with applied wellness and psychology. The Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology course offers hands-on exposure to India’s tangible heritage through archaeological fieldwork, museum internships, and heritage tours to sites like Ajanta-Ellora, Kanheri, and Chaul. Courses in Ancient Languages and Literature train students in Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, and Tibetan, supported by rigorous study of grammar, literary traditions, and Manuscriptology.

The Institute also hosts the prestigious Dalai Lama Chair for Nalanda Studies. The Dalai Lama invested a portion of his Nobel Prize for this Chair, fostering advanced scholarship in Buddhist philosophy and interfaith dialogue. With collaborations such as the Godrej Archives, Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute, and the Department of Heritage, Telangana, students gain opportunities to participate in documentation projects, research conferences, and cultural exchange programmes.

“India’s ancient knowledge systems are not relics of the past; they are living frameworks of inquiry, ethics, and wellbeing,” said Dr Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty, K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies. “Our aim is to train scholars who can interpret this wisdom critically and contribute to its dialogue with modern science, global education, and sustainable development.” With over 40 academic programmes, 20 multidisciplinary minors, and a vibrant community of international students from countries including Egypt, Austria, Mexico, and the UK, SVU provides a rich ecosystem for global learning and cultural engagement. Students also benefit from research mentorship, field-based learning, and outreach initiatives like the Jetavan Community Project and Jashn-E-Itihas cultural fest, which celebrate India’s intellectual and spiritual diversity.

By aligning traditional pedagogy with digital tools and research-driven methodologies, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to shape the future of Indian Knowledge Systems. Its Dharma Studies programmes represent not only a revival of India’s ancient wisdom but also its reinvention for a rapidly evolving global academic community.

