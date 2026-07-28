Some Friendships are as Rare as Natural Diamonds: De Beers Celebrates Friendship Day with 'Love, from Bestie' Campaign

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Celebrating these lifelong bonds this Friendship Day, De Beers India invites best friends across nine cities to celebrate their shared journey through 'Love, from Bestie', a natural diamond ritual created especially for friendship. From 1st to 2nd August, best friend duos can head to 60 retail partner stores, including Forevermark Diamond Jewellery stores, across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kanpur, Kochi, Coimbatore and Nagpur, to discover the collection and take part in a specially curated in-store experience.

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At the heart of this initiative is the Bestie Bracelet Collection, featuring four natural diamond designs specifically created to be worn in pairs. These innovative pieces serve as wearable symbols of shared history, including a signature 'BFF' design that uses baguette and round diamonds to spell the sentiment in Morse code, as well as interlocking and split-circle motifs that form a complete whole only when brought together. The collection reflects the core philosophy that certain friendships are so inherently natural that only a rare, authentic diamond can truly encapsulate their meaning.

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Complimentary for every bestie duo who walks in, the experience unfolds across three simple, joyful stops. It begins with Bond Together, where best friends can pause and unwind with an express nail-art moment. From there, duos move into Create Together, getting hands-on as they build a bag charm for each other, something small and personal to carry the moment forward. The experience closes with Capture Forever, a playful photo op complete with props, followed by the signing of a Bestie Contract that makes their forever-bestie status official. Every pair leaves with a tangible memory of their enduring connection.

Toranj Mehta, Country Head, Category Marketing, De Beers India, said, "The truest friendships cannot be manufactured, they simply unfold naturally. Love from Bestie struck a chord because it gave women a meaningful way to celebrate a relationship that rarely gets its own dedicated occasion: their lifelong friendships. In year 2, De Beers is evolving this sentiment into a proper ritual that consumers can look forward to every Friendship Day. From the intricate designs of the bracelets to the curated experiences we are building at retail, every element is designed to help women mark a bond that is as enduring and real as a natural diamond."

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Best friends can register for the exclusive activation at their nearest store via the dedicated link- https://withlovefrombestie.netlify.app/

For more information & store details, visit www.adiamondisforever.com

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future - where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

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