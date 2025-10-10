Sona Comstar signs MoU with NEURA robotics for joint development of industrialization of robots and humanoids

Metzingen [Germany], October 10 (ANI): Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), one of the leaders in mobility technology solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NEURA Robotics GmbH at Metzingen, Germany, as per a press release issued by the company.

The official announcement serves as a basis for establishing shared objectives between Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics regarding a strategic collaboration to jointly develop advanced technologies, components, and sub-assemblies, as well as the industrialization of robots and humanoids in the Indian and other mutually agreed-upon markets.

"With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, advanced perception, and control technologies, as well as rapidly decreasing computing costs, the world is entering a new era of intelligent automation. This technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally," the release said.

Sona Comstar, among the global leaders in the mobility space, has proven capabilities in electric powertrains, including motors, inverters, and gearboxes. The official announcement enhances the collaboration between Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics, playing a crucial role in providing advanced automation solutions across various industries and creating products that are truly Made in India.

Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO of Sona Comstar, said: "We are excited to partner with NEURA Robotics to drive the next wave of innovation in industrial and humanoid robotics. This collaboration aligns with our vision to expand beyond the automotive domain, into a broader mobility space, supporting the future of intelligent manufacturing and service industries. By combining Sona Comstar's engineering and manufacturing expertise with NEURA's pioneering cognitive robotics technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver world-class solutions for the global market."

David Reger, CEO and Founder of NEURA Robotics, said, "At NEURA Robotics, we believe true progress in robotics comes from strong partnerships that unite technology, engineering, and purpose. The collaboration with Sona Comstar represents the convergence of two innovation leaders: one redefining mobility, the other reimagining intelligent robotics. Together, we will set new standards for innovation and scalability in one of the world's most dynamic markets." (ANI)

