Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Join DrVeda as Brand Campaign faces for Skincare and Haircare Portfolio

Mumbai, India: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have joined DrVeda, an emerging beauty and wellness brand, for their Brand Campaign for its skincare and haircare portfolio. The association marks a significant step in the brand’s growth journey as it looks to strengthen its presence in India’s evolving beauty and personal-care market.

The campaign featuring the celebrity duo is being Creatively executed and Produced by Story Bakers, a creative content agency and production house specialising in celebrity collaborations, branded content and strategic brand communication.

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Built around its philosophy, “Science Meets Beauty,” DrVeda aims to bring a practical, solution-oriented approach to everyday skincare and haircare. The brand focuses on developing targeted products designed to address common consumer concerns, making personal care more accessible, convenient and relevant to modern lifestyles.

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At the heart of DrVeda is a simple idea: everyday skin and hair problems deserve practical solutions, not just hype around trending ingredients.

Co-founded by Saharsh Mittal, Smyle Wadhwa, Sanju Wadhwa, Smarth Kapoor and Prerna Santhalia, DrVeda was born out of a shared vision among a group of friends who wanted to address the everyday skincare and haircare challenges faced by consumers. Rather than building a brand around ingredient trends or marketing buzzwords, the co-founders set out to focus on real consumer needs and develop products that fit naturally into everyday self-care routines.

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The brand’s approach reflects a broader shift in the beauty industry, where consumers are increasingly seeking products that are easy to use, purpose-driven and aligned with their specific skincare and haircare concerns.

The association with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal is expected to further strengthen DrVeda’s connection with beauty-conscious consumers through relatable storytelling and contemporary brand communication. The duo will feature in upcoming promotional campaigns across the brand’s marketing platforms, bringing DrVeda’s product philosophy to a wider audience.

With skincare and haircare becoming increasingly important parts of everyday personal care, DrVeda is focused on building a portfolio that addresses a range of consumer needs through targeted product offerings. By combining accessible solutions with a science-led beauty philosophy, the brand aims to simplify routines and encourage a more practical approach to self-care.

The collaboration also reflects DrVeda’s ambition to expand its reach among younger consumers and working professionals who are increasingly investing in dedicated beauty routines. Through celebrity-led campaigns, digital storytelling and product-focused communication, the brand aims to build awareness, deepen consumer engagement and establish a stronger presence in India’s competitive beauty and wellness category.

The partnership with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal represents an important milestone in DrVeda’s brand-building journey. As the company continues to expand its skincare and haircare portfolio, it remains focused on its founding vision: addressing everyday beauty concerns with practical, purpose-driven products while making self-care simpler for consumers.

For more information, visit www.drveda.in.

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