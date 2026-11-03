Sonalika Achieves an All-time High YTM Overall Sales of 1,21,148 Tractors in Apr–Oct’26

Sonalika has consistently surpassed industry growth and has proudly recorded 1 lakh tractor Domestic sales in the shortest time frame ever.

New Delhi [India], November 3: India’s No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has set an impressive benchmark by clocking its highest-ever YTM overall sales of 1,21,148 tractors in Apr-Oct’26. The historic performance is underpinned by the company’s unprecedented pace in the domestic market that saw Sonalika achieve 1 lakh tractor sales in the shortest-ever timeframe. In its grand 30th anniversary year, the performance reflects its extraordinary appetite for growth and an ever-expanding vision for the future of agriculture that consistently translates bold ambitions into exceptional business outcomes.

Advertisement

At the heart of this progression is Sonalika’s combination of strategic foresight, world class manufacturing excellence, market responsiveness and an organisation-wide commitment to excellence. Its progressive approach brings together advanced agricultural technologies, application-specific engineering and transparent business practices to ensure the right agricultural solutions reach farmers at the right time. Backed by its World’s Largest Integrated Tractor Manufacturing Plant at Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the new milestone also strengthens Sonalika’s stature as a globally respected Indian tractor manufacturer that is driven by an enduring commitment to create and raise greater value for farmers.

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on the new performance, Mr Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “Our highest ever YTM overall sales of 1,21,148 tractors underscores one of the most remarkable chapters in our 30-year journey and our collective strength that we have developed across markets. This is driven by our fastest ever 1 lakh tractor sales clocked in the domestic market this year, underlining the sheer intensity with which we have delivered on every frontier.

What makes India’s rural economy even more exciting is the remarkable ambition, resilience and growing appetite of farmers to invest in their future readiness with our advanced range of tractors including the new Gold series. As the aspirations of Indian farmers grow bigger, so does our responsibility to deliver better, innovate faster and lead with greater determination with an intensity that keeps us ahead of the curve.”

Advertisement

About Sonalika Tractors

Founded in 1996, Sonalika Tractors is the No.1 tractor export brand from India and one of the leading tractor brands in the country. Guided by its philosophy of ‘Jeetne Ka Dum’, Sonalika has grown from Hoshiarpur, Punjab into an impossible Indian success story that is globally respected with a presence across 150+ countries.

Sonalika operates the world’s largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant that delivers high-performance tractors engineered for diverse farming applications and conditions. The company is a proud Fortune 500 India organisation among India’s largest 500 companies, recognised for its manufacturing excellence, technology leadership, and farmer-first approach. The brand continues to be the pioneer in the tractor industry to introduce price transparency for farmers by publicly announcing tractor prices and service costs on its website.

Sonalika is celebrating 30 glorious years in 2026 of empowering farmers, strengthening rural prosperity, and amplifying India’s leadership in global farm mechanisation landscape.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)