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Home / Business / Sonalika Charges Ahead in FY’27 with the highest-ever May overall sales of 17,204 Tractors and Records overall 21% Growth to Beat Industry Performance

Sonalika Charges Ahead in FY’27 with the highest-ever May overall sales of 17,204 Tractors and Records overall 21% Growth to Beat Industry Performance

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PTI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 2: India's No.1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has accelerated its momentum for FY’27 by clocking its highest ever May overall sales of 17,204 tractors and clocked an overall 21% growth to beat industry performance. This new milestone by Sonalika underlines the brand’s continued focus on delivering ‘Jeetne ka Dum’ to farmers and its evolving role in building an agriculturally efficient and prosperous nation, aiming to make India an agri superpower. The company also recorded its highest ever monthly production of 17,029 tractors as part of its preparation for the upcoming Kharif season in India. The monsoon has been a critical factor boosting optimism in Indian agriculture for decades. However, farmers are now banking on rising irrigation intensity and seeking technologically advanced tractors for improved crop management and better output. Led by its powerful belief of ‘Jeetne ka Dum’ through future-ready solutions, Sonalika Tractors is all set to serve the farmers with powerful tractors designed with expert engineering and the biggest engines developed at its World’s No.1 tractor plant. The company's expanding presence across rural markets and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction further strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the nation’s agricultural growth journey.

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Sharing his thoughts on the landmark achievement, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “We are elated to have clocked our highest ever May overall sales of 17,204 tractors, driven by an overall 21% growth that beats the industry performance. It is a bold signal that Indian farmers have already begun their ambitious preparation for the Kharif season and are choosing mechanisation with greater confidence. Alongside, we have also clocked the highest ever monthly production of 17,029 tractors to meet the farmers' needs.

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Beyond the numbers, what inspires us the most is the enduring spirit of Indian agriculture, where every season begins with a belief that tomorrow's harvest shall be better than today and that growth is always possible. We have always believed that lasting progress is built patiently through consistency, resilience, and remain committed to putting more power in the hands of farmers. At ITL, this is our greatest strength and enables us to challenge conventions and set new benchmarks with the spirit of 'Jeetne Ka Dum." (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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