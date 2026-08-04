Sonalika Records Best-Ever July Overall Sales of 11,442 Tractors, Outpaces Domestic Industry with 27.2% Growth & Highest Market Share Gain

PNN

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New Delhi [India], August 4: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has sustained its strong FY'27 momentum and recorded its best-ever July performance, clocking 11,442 overall tractor sales. This was driven by an industry-leading 27.2% domestic growth and outpaced the domestic industry performance by 1.3X. With its customised farmer-centric solutions, the company has also become the highest market share gainer in the domestic market.

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The record-breaking performance reaffirms Sonalika's ability to translate its customer-first strategy, which is anchored in innovation, operational excellence, and delivering superior value across every stage of the farming journey. As farmers continue to take proactive steps toward the upcoming season amidst the reviving monsoon and kharif sowing progress, there has been a clear shift towards high HP tractors to maximise productivity within a compressed operational window. Sonalika's entire product portfolio is built precisely to empower growers with the efficiency, reliability, and technology they need to thrive.

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Speaking on the record performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Our 27.2% domestic growth stands as an industry-leading achievement, and we are proud it positions us as the highest market share gainer in the space. We are also delighted to have recorded our highest-ever July overall sales of 11,442 tractors, which reflects the strength of our strategic commitment to provide the best to farmers.

With the demand gradually shifting towards higher HP tractors, farmers today are investing heavily in tractors that are efficient, offer dependable performance, and assure higher productivity to secure their future. We remain focused on ensuring that our products are fully geared to meet the growing demand of farmers in the upcoming festive season."

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