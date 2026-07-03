Sonalika records Highest Ever Q1 overall sales of 53,661 tractors with 23.1% growth to outperform industry; Crosses 50,000 tractor sales in just 3 months

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New Delhi [India], July 3: India's No.1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has concluded the first quarterly leg of FY'27 with a record-breaking performance of clocking 50K tractor sales in just 3 months. With this, the company has registered the highest ever Q1 overall sales of 53,661 tractors with a staggering 23.1% overall growth and beaten industry performance (18.3% est.) & stands tall as the leading market share gainer in the domestic market in Apr-Jun'26. The new achievement reaffirms the company's enduring spirit of delivering 'Jeetne ka DUM' with its innovative tractor technologies and exceptional customer satisfaction that have remained the brand's driving force over the past 3 decades.

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Sonalika's consistent growth underlines the company's commitment to bringing world-class technologies for Indian farmers at an optimal value. The newly launched Sonalika Gold Tractor series has been receiving an encouraging response from farmers in the ongoing Kharif season for its biggest 3-cylinder 3,532cc engine and other performance-led features designed for farmers' profitability. Powering this momentum stands the world's largest integrated tractor plant of Sonalika, supported by global R&D capabilities and sustained investments in precision engineering that together act as an integrated strength, enabling Sonalika to remain as 'one-stop solution partner' for farmers across the globe.

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Sharing his thoughts on the new benchmark performance, Mr Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, ''We are proud to have crossed the 50000 tractor sales mark in just 3 months of FY'27 and registered our highest ever Q1 overall sales of 53,661 tractors. Driven by a staggering 23.1% overall growth, we have also beaten the industry performance (18.3% est.) and stand as the leading market share gainer in the domestic market. We have consistently challenged conventional thinking patterns to build new performance standards with our 'Jeetne ka DUM' and strengthened deep-rooted farmer trust with our reliable and powerful tractors. What matters most to us is constantly raising the benchmark for what is possible in Indian agriculture and advancing Indian engineering onto the global stage. As Q2 FY'27 commences, we are ready to ensure efficient and uninterrupted farm operations for farmers' continuous growth."

About Sonalika Tractors:

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Founded in 1996, Sonalika Tractors is the No.1 tractor export brand from India and one of the leading tractor brands in the country. Guided by its philosophy of 'Jeetne Ka Dum', Sonalika has grown from Hoshiarpur, Punjab into an impossible Indian success story that is globally respected with a presence across 150+ countries.

Sonalika operates the world's largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant that delivers high-performance tractors engineered for diverse farming applications and conditions. The company is a proud Fortune 500 India organisation among India's largest 500 companies, recognised for its manufacturing excellence, technology leadership, and farmer-first approach. The brand continues to be the pioneer in the tractor industry to introduce price transparency for farmers by publicly announcing tractor prices and service costs on its website.

Sonalika is celebrating 30 glorious years in 2026 of empowering farmers, strengthening rural prosperity, and amplifying India's leadership in global farm mechanisation landscape.

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