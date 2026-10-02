Sonalika Scripts a Historic Sales Record by Crossing 1 Lakh YTD Overall tractors in just 6 months

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 2: India’s No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors raised its own performance benchmark in the magnificent 30th anniversary year as it has crossed 1 lakh YTD tractor sales in just 6 months (Apr-Sept’26). A milestone that demanded a full year eight years ago has now been achieved by the company in just half the time, thereby marking a decisive leap in the Sonalika’s scale, speed and execution at every horizon. Continued improvements in its Dumdaar tractors, closer engagement with farmers, meticulous production planning and coordinated dealer execution have supported this performance.

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The achievement reflects Sonalika’s enduring spirit of delivering ‘Khud Se Jeetne Ka DUM’ to farmers so that they can outperform their own benchmarks in the field. The same spirit has powered Sonalika to clock record performance and steered the brand from achieving 50,000 tractor sales annually to reaching 1,00,000 tractor sales in just 6 months. Sonalika has consistently transformed its every achievement into a new challenge with the same passion and courage, which makes extraordinary achievements possible. As India prepares to enter its peak festive season, Sonalika has already strengthened its product availability by achieving its highest-ever monthly production of 19,000 tractors at its World No.1 plant in Hoshiarpur and aligned its dealer network to respond faster to rising customer demand.

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Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “The biggest sign of progress is when we surpass ourselves. That is the spirit behind our ‘Khud Se Jeetne Ka DUM ’-the courage, the fire and the restlessness to keep pushing beyond what we have already achieved. When we crossed 50,000 annual tractor sales, our hunger was to reach 1,00,000 annual tractor sales. When we reached 1,00,000, we challenged ourselves again: could we achieve it in half the time of 6 months instead? Today, we have answered that ambition with our fastest-ever performance.”

He added, “This achievement proves that our hunger to go further is alive and growing. And this DUM belongs to all of us – every person at ITL, every channel partner, and every farmer whose journey we are privileged to share. When a dream becomes a shared ambition, passion becomes infectious and extraordinary achievements become possible. Together, we have surpassed ourselves once again and we have now set our sights higher.”

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About Sonalika Tractors

Founded in 1996, Sonalika Tractors is the No.1 tractor export brand from India and one of the leading tractor brands in the country. Guided by its philosophy of ‘Jeetne Ka Dum’, Sonalika has grown from Hoshiarpur, Punjab into an impossible Indian success story that is globally respected with a presence across 150+ countries.

Sonalika operates the world’s largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant that delivers high-performance tractors engineered for diverse farming applications and conditions. The company is a proud Fortune 500 India organisation among India’s largest 500 companies, recognised for its manufacturing excellence, technology leadership, and farmer-first approach. The brand continues to be the pioneer in the tractor industry in introducing price transparency for farmers by publicly announcing tractor prices and service costs on its website.

Sonalika is celebrating 30 glorious years in 2026 of empowering farmers, strengthening rural prosperity, and amplifying India’s leadership in the global farm mechanisation landscape.

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