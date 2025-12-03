DT
Sonalika Surges ahead with New Record-Breaking Performance of Highest-Ever YTD overall Sales of 1,26,162 tractors in Apr-Nov '25

ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 3: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has achieved a new record breaking performance to clock highest-ever overall YTD sales of 1,26,162 tractors in Apr-Nov '25. The exceptional performance reflects on Sonalika's relentless leadership and the pivotal role in driving accelerated farm mechanisation across India and global landscape.

The new robust performance signals India's accelerating shift from conventional farming to technology-powered agriculture. Farmers are increasingly relying on heavy duty tractors for better efficiency and enhanced productivity.

Powered by next gen technology platforms, performance driven technology and powerful engines, Sonalika's heavy duty tractors are designed to excel across varying soil conditions in 150 countries worldwide. The remarkable new sales momentum is fueled by the rapid adoption of modern tractors and implements, favourable policy environment and consistently improving MSP structure that increases farmer's confidence to adopt new farming style.

Sharing his views on the new record performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "The future of agriculture belongs to stakeholders who innovate with purpose, and we remain committed with continued investments across next-gen R&D for developing smart farming solutions. Our new record performance of highest-ever YTD overall tractor sales of 1,26,162 units in Apr-Nov '25 is a powerful sign of the transformation underway in Indian agriculture. Mechanisation in India is accelerating at a rapid clip, and well supported by GST cuts, MSP hikes to increase farmer confidence to adopt modern tractors and smart implements. At ITL, we're proud to be steering this shift while supporting farmers with next gen technology, performance and trust to strengthen India's rise as a global powerhouse in agriculture."

Sonalika will continue to invest in developing advanced products and next-gen R&D to ensure farmer's have continued access to smart tractors engineered for sustainable progress in the modern agriculture ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

