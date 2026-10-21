Sonalika Tractors sets world record with the largest inscription of DUM on land, spanning 34,000 sq. ft.

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Celebrating the indomitable spirit of ‘Jeetne ka DUM’, Sonalika Tractors has created a new world record by etching the largest inscription of Hindi word ‘DUM’ into the earth. Using its renowned and future ready Gold series tractors, India’s No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika ploughed the inscription measuring 125 feet in height, 272 feet in width and spanning 34,000 square feet in an agri field in Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. For farmers, DUM is the strength to begin each season with hope and this inspired Sonalika to take an everyday symbol of determination and give it an extraordinary form on the very soil where it comes alive.

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Sonalika Gold Series tractors is the latest innovative tractor series by Sonalika that developed at its World’s No.1 integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is powered by robots and automation for high quality tractors. To achieve the record feat, two Dumdaar tractors were used – Sonalika Gold DI 745 III and Sonalika Gold DI 55 III. Both tractors were paired together with 10-foot rotavators to demonstrate immense power and capability in the field. The Sonalika Gold Series boasts features such as the biggest 3-cylinder 3532cc E3.5 engine in its class, multi-speed driveline (16F+4R/12F+3R), and Jet Line hand throttle technology. These features reflect Sonalika’s strong commitment to empowering farmers with the ‘Jeetne Ka Dum,’ enabling them to surpass even their own previous records in the field.

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Sharing his views on this record achievement, Mr Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “‘DUM’ carries the empowering spirit of every farmer who begins each season with courage to pursue what once seemed unimaginable. For 30 glorious years, this spirit has driven us every day to think beyond the ordinary and keep surpassing ourselves. Today, we are proud to have given it a scale that has earned a place in the world record books. What fills me with deeper pride is that we created this record on the very soil where our purpose comes alive every day. The largest inscription of the Hindi word ‘DUM’ into an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh is a reflection of our Gold series DUM.

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From the world’s largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur to the fields of India, the farmer’s DUM inspires our ambition, shapes our innovation and drives us to turn bold dreams into reality and there is no limit to what we can achieve together. This is ‘Khud Se Jeetne Ka DUM”.

About Sonalika Tractors:

Founded in 1996, Sonalika Tractors is the No.1 tractor export brand from India and one of the leading tractor brands in the country. Guided by its philosophy of ‘Jeetne Ka Dum’, Sonalika has grown from Hoshiarpur, Punjab into an impossible Indian success story that is globally respected with a presence across 150+ countries.

Sonalika operates the world’s largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant that delivers high-performance tractors engineered for diverse farming applications and conditions. The company is a proud Fortune 500 India organisation among India’s largest 500 companies, recognised for its manufacturing excellence, technology leadership, and farmer-first approach. The brand continues to be the pioneer in the tractor industry to introduce price transparency for farmers by publicly announcing tractor prices and service costs on its website.

Sonalika is celebrating 30 glorious years in 2026 of empowering farmers, strengthening rural prosperity, and amplifying India’s leadership in global farm mechanisation landscape.

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