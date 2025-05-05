PNN

New Delhi [India], May 5: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has been off to a flying start in FY'26 with 11,962 overall tractor sales in April'25 as the brand continues to leverage its strong commitment to the farmer-first philosophy. By customising its state-of-the-art tractors as per region centric needs of farmers, Sonalika consistently leads in presenting value-driven solutions that empower sustainable and profitable growth for farmers across India. Sonalika Tractors has already launched its much anticipated 'Sonalika Toofani Dhamaka' offer that brings an exciting opportunity for nationwide farmers to bring home Sonalika heavy duty tractors at unbelievable prices.

Optimism continues to thrive within India's farming community, fuelled by promising year-on-year growth in Kharif crop output and strong Rabi sowing estimates as well as healthy monsoon forecast. Capitalising on every opportunity to drive farm prosperity, Sonalika's heavy duty tractors are purposefully engineered to maximise farmer efficiency. The company leverages the strength of its world's No. 1 integrated tractor manufacturing facility that rolls out a high-quality tractor every 2 minutes and delivers performance-led solutions for Indian farmers.

Advertisement

Sharing his views, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We have flagged off our FY'26 journey with a positive start of 11,962 overall tractor sales in April'25, which has set the tone for an impactful year ahead. Our heavy-duty tractors are strategically developed and positioned to elevate farmer performance at optimised cost and guided by our farmer-first ideology to deliver prosperity across every farm. Sonalika Tractors has always followed its 'No Compromise' policy in delivering best-in-class tractors that maximise stakeholder's interest and will ensure everlasting happiness to our customers with new initiatives planned throughout the year ahead."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)