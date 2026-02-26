DT
Home / Business / Sonani Jewels unveils ‘9 to Fine Collection’ Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery for Everyday Life

Sonani Jewels unveils ‘9 to Fine Collection’ Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery for Everyday Life

PTI
Updated At : 02:05 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 26: Sonani Jewels has unveiled “9 to Fine”, an everyday fine jewellery collection created to elevate daily style with refined elegance. Designed for women who appreciate subtle sophistication, the collection transforms everyday dressing into a styled statement — proving that fine jewellery isn’t reserved for occasions alone, but belongs in your daily wardrobe. Crafted in 9KT gold and set with lab-grown diamonds, the 9 to Fine collection features a versatile range across rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets and stackable styles. The strength and lightness of 9KT gold ensure comfort and durability for daily wear, while lab-grown diamonds bring brilliance with a conscious approach to modern luxury. The name “9 to Fine” reflects jewellery designed to move seamlessly from work hours to evenings out, refined, wearable and relevant.

Designed with gifting at its heart, the collection celebrates moments both big and small, whether it is self-appreciation, a birthday surprise, an anniversary token or a festive gift.

Speaking about the collection, Agastya Sonani, Founder, Sonani Jewels, said, “Jewellery shouldn’t just complement an outfit — it should define it. The right piece has the power to set the tone, elevate your presence and express your individuality, whether you’re at work, at a celebration, or simply moving through your day. With 9 to Fine, we’ve created fine jewellery that carries that same strength and confidence into everyday wear — pieces that are effortless, versatile and designed to be lived in.” He added, “Gifting today has evolved beyond grand gestures to something deeply personal, such as honouring yourself, marking milestones, or giving something special simply because. These pieces are designed to be worn often, styled effortlessly, and cherished for the stories and emotions they represent.” The collection features delicately crafted designs highlighted with white, pink, yellow and blue lab-grown diamonds, adding character to your everyday fine jewellery. The brand also offers customisation options, enabling customers to select diamond colours and design elements that reflect their personal tastes.

As with every piece of jewellery offered by Sonani Jewels is entirely manufactured in-house, reflecting the brand’s commitment to precision, quality and unmatched craftsmanship.

With 9 to Fine, Sonani Jewels reinforces its belief that diamond jewellery belongs in your everyday life. Because true luxury is not about saving it for some special occasion. It is about wearing it today, feeling it today and flaunting it fearlessly. The collection is now available at Sonani Jewels stores and through the brand’s official channels.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

