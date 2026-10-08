Sonata Software Achieves the 2026–2027 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award

Sixth Inner Circle recognition reinforces Sonata Software's focus on translating AI into measurable business outcomes

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221) an AI-first Modernization Engineering company, has earned the 2026–2027 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award. This marks Sonata Software's sixth Inner Circle recognition, placing the company among the top echelon of Microsoft's AI Business Solutions global network of partners.

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The recognition builds on Sonata Software's more than three-decade relationship with Microsoft and continued investments in full-stack AI capabilities. Through Sonata Harmoni.AI, its Responsible-first AI tooling, Sonata brings together differentiated capabilities across AI-led modernization, AI-ready data, resilient AI operations and AI-led service delivery to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to business impact at scale.

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"The ability to embrace AI to deliver value and enterprise velocity will differentiate organizations in an AI-led era," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software. "Our sixth Inner Circle recognition reflects the engineering depth we bring to helping enterprises turn AI into measurable business value. Together with Microsoft, we're helping them move from systems of record to systems capable of autonomous action."

"Inner Circle partners represent our top selling partners worldwide. But it is more than a sales recognition; it's a community of industry leaders who work closely with Microsoft to accelerate innovation, share experience and shape the future of AI-powered business transformation. The collaboration and commitment to customer success demonstrated by this community helps us advance the entire AI Business Solutions partner ecosystem around the world to deliver transformative business outcomes at scale." said Niels Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions ERP Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions.

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Sonata's capabilities across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot help enterprises modernize technology and business processes for AI. Most recently, Sonata joined Microsoft's Copilot Agents & Platform (CAP) Engineering Depth Partners program and became a Microsoft Frontier Partner, deepening its engagement with Microsoft Engineering and Product teams to advance and scale agentic AI.

About Sonata Software Limited

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software Limited is a USD 1.2 billion+ AI-first modernization engineering company with nearly 40 years of expertise rooted in a deep product engineering DNA. Powered by its proprietary Platformation™ framework, the company's 6,400+ AI engineers support global delivery across the US, UK, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Australia, DACH, and the Nordics. With deep AI partnerships across the hyperscaler ecosystem, Sonata delivers enterprise velocity, enabling the world's leading companies in the Retail & Manufacturing (RMD), Tech & Telecom (TMT), Healthcare (HLS), and Financial Services (BFSI) sectors to gain a competitive edge.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

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