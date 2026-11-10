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Home / Business / Sonia Gandhi’s memoir listed on Blinkit, bringing quick-commerce model to book retail

Sonia Gandhi’s memoir listed on Blinkit, bringing quick-commerce model to book retail

Blinkit’s online catalogue lists the hardcover memoir at Rs 849, against a printed price of Rs 1,299, a discount of about 35 per cent

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:36 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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'Belonging: A Journey of Love' by Sonia Gandhi. Photo: AP/PTI file
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Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s newly released memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, has appeared on Blinkit with a listed price of Rs 849, highlighting how instant-delivery platforms are extending their reach beyond groceries and everyday essentials into books and publishing.

Blinkit’s online catalogue lists the hardcover memoir at Rs 849, against a printed price of Rs 1,299, a discount of about 35 per cent.

The quick-commerce platform’s publicly indexed catalogue showed an estimated delivery time of eight minutes for the book in Central Delhi, although listings in some other locations, including parts of South Delhi, carried an ‘Out of Stock - Coming Soon’ status.

In contrast, Amazon.in showed delivery estimates of up to 48 hours, highlighting the potential speed advantage of quick-commerce platforms in fulfilling demand for newly released titles.

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The listing coincides with the book’s official release across India. Published by HarperCollins India, the memoir became available from 10 am on Tuesday at select bookstores and retail outlets, including Bahrisons and Midland in Delhi, Higginbothams in Chennai and Crossword outlets across several states.

Blinkit had previously extended its quick-commerce model to high-value electronics, including Apple’s latest iPhone launches, offering delivery in as little as 10 minutes in select locations, subject to availability and serviceability. The expansion reflects the efforts of quick-commerce platforms to move into premium and specialised retail categories, using speed of fulfilment as a competitive differentiator.

The 544-page memoir traces Gandhi's journey from her childhood in Italy to her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, her life in India and decades in public life. It also revisits the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and her eventual entry into politics.

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The book’s publication had attracted attention even before its release. HarperCollins India took over publication after Penguin Random House India decided not to proceed with the Indian edition following discussions over the manuscript.

Blinkit, owned by Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato), is one of India’s leading quick-commerce platforms, delivering groceries, household essentials and a growing range of products, including electronics, personal care items and books.

Founded in 2013 as Grofers, the company rebranded as Blinkit in 2021 and was acquired by Zomato in 2022. It operates through a network of neighbourhood dark stores, enabling deliveries in minutes across several cities.

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