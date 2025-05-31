Sonia Gupta Wins India’s First SuperChef Title at National Culinary Showdown in Bhopal

Competition Date: May 21, 2025 - Bhopal, India In a landmark moment for India’s home chefs, Sonia Gupta, founder of the popular online baking academy AnybodyCanBake, was crowned India’s First SuperChef at the Grand Finale of SuperChef India 2025, held at the Marriott Courtyard, Bhopal.

Organized by the Dainik Bhaskar Group, the nationwide culinary contest brought together thousands of talented home cooks. The finale witnessed an intense showdown judged by three of India’s most revered food experts — Padam Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef & Author Nita Mehta, and acclaimed Sr. Journalist and Food Critic Amin Ali.

Sonia’s win is not just a personal triumph — it’s a powerful testament to how passionate home chefs are redefining India’s culinary landscape.

From Baking Queen to SuperChef: Sonia’s Cross-Cuisine Leap Widely known for her work in eggless and health-conscious baking, Sonia entered SuperChef India not to bake — but to cook. Determined to step outside her niche and test her broader culinary skills, she took a bold leap into the world of Cooking.

“I’ve spent years perfecting the science of baking, but cooking is an art I wanted to reconnect with,” she shared. “This was about testing my understanding of flavors, my palate, and pushing my creative boundaries.” Her journey began on March 9, 2025, with a recipe submission for the city-level contest. After advancing to the state round, she clinched the SuperChef Maharashtra title on May 2, securing her place in the national Grand Finale. On May 21, she competed against top home chefs from across India, ultimately winning the crown with her clean presentation, health-forward thinking, and nuanced use of flavor.

SuperChef India 2025: Celebrating India’s Culinary Soul The SuperChef India platform was envisioned as a tribute to India’s everyday kitchens and regional culinary traditions. It gave home chefs a space to showcase their stories, techniques, and flavors from every corner of the country. The judging focused on innovation, ingredient knowledge, plating, and storytelling — and Sonia’s entry stood out for its simplicity, balance, and thoughtfulness.

Zoff Spices, Dhara, Philips, LaOpala, and Chings were the proud sponsors who helped bring this event to life.

About Sonia Gupta: From Oven to Overcoming Limits Though her SuperChef title proves her versatility, Sonia is best known as a baking mentor. She is the founder and lead instructor at AnybodyCanBake, an award-winning online platform that offers 100% eggless, self-paced baking courses tailored for Indian kitchens.

Since 2017, AnybodyCanBake has empowered more than 10,000 students, mostly women, to master baking and launch home businesses. From the popular 30 Days Baking Challenge to advanced masterclasses, Sonia’s mission is to make baking accessible, structured, and profitable.

“Cooking connects you with others. Baking connects you with yourself,” Sonia explained. “Both have given me purpose. This win is proof that food truly is a universal language.” Her baking philosophy — blending nutritious ingredients with tested techniques — has inspired a thriving student community across India and abroad.

About AnybodyCanBake AnybodyCanBake is one of India’s leading online baking schools, known for: • 100% Eggless Recipes • Beginner-Friendly Learning • Designed for Indian Kitchens • Self-Paced, Lifetime Access • Business-Ready Courses for Home Bakers With a wide range of structured courses — from Gluten-Free Baking and All-in-One Cake Courses to Bread Masterclasses — ABCB has become a household name among Indian baking enthusiasts.

The platform is especially popular among women aiming to turn passion into profession, making Sonia a true role model in India’s women-led digital creator ecosystem.

Beyond the Trophy: A Win That Inspires Sonia Gupta’s victory as India’s First SuperChef not only cements her culinary credentials but also positions her as a symbol of self-made success, innovation, and digital empowerment. From submitting her first recipe in March to winning the national title in May, her journey is a story of grit, humility, and love for food.

