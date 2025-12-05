DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Sonu Nigam brings colourful musical spectacle Satrangi Re to Ahmedabad, the City of Colours, on December 21

Sonu Nigam brings colourful musical spectacle Satrangi Re to Ahmedabad, the City of Colours, on December 21

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:55 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As the city prepares to host a star-studded musical extravaganza, fans are in for a treat as the one and only Sonu Nigam takes the stage on December 21. While numerous artistes have been making headlines, it’s the OG and iconic Sonu Nigam who is set to captivate audiences of all ages with his unique voice and style in Ahmedabad. Satrangi Re, produced and conceptualised by NR Talent & Event Management and conceptualised by BookMyShow, is set to paint Ahmedabad red, blue, green, yellow, orange, purple, and pink as it brings the seven shades of love to the City of Colours! After mesmerising audiences in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the iconic musical spectacle is all set to take over Gift City, Ahmedabad on December 21.

Advertisement

Satrangi Re is not just a concert – it's an immersive experience that showcases the best of Indian music on a global stage. With its world-class production, cutting-edge technology, and meticulous attention to detail, Satrangi Re is setting new benchmarks for live music events in India.

Advertisement

"We're thrilled to bring Sonu Nigam to Ahmedabad, and we're confident that the city will come alive with the magic of Satrangi Re," said Namrata Gupta Khan, organiser and co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management. "Our goal is to showcase Indian artistes on the same stage as international acts, with world-class scale and production. We're committed to delivering larger-than-life shows that leave a lasting impact on audiences,” she added.

Advertisement

Singer Rabbani Mustafa Khan, organiser and co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management, added, "Satrangi Re is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence. We're proud to offer a unique blend of sitting and standing options, catering to audiences of all ages and preferences. It's not just a concert – it's an experience that will leave you spellbound." Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, "The response in Mumbai and Hyderabad has been truly magical. Envisioned as more than a concert, the Satrangi Re India Tour brings to life an immersive, emotional journey through the many shades of love. Seeing an entire arena rise and sing with Sonu Nigam was both humbling and exhilarating, it was a powerful reminder of music’s ability to connect. After two incredible performances in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the love and enthusiasm from fans made it clear they wanted more of Sonu Nigam’s magic. Fans in Ahmedabad will witness a show run for three hours, a reflection of that heartfelt demand. At BookMyShow, we’re grateful to play a part in bringing such memorable experiences to life for audiences".

The Satrangi Re concert is designed to be an unforgettable evening of music, with a carefully curated setlist that showcases Sonu Nigam's versatility and range. From timeless classics to modern hits, the maestro is set to take the audience on a musical journey that will leave them mesmerised.

Advertisement

Tickets for Satrangi Re in Ahmedabad are exclusively available on Book My Show. Don't miss this opportunity to witness musical greatness of Sonu Nigam on December 21 at Gift City, Ahmedabad.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts