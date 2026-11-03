Sonu Sood Honours Entrepreneurs and Industry Leaders at Bharat Leadership Summit 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: The inaugural edition of Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 was successfully held on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at The Tivoli Hotel, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Organised by SpectraSpot Events, the prestigious business awards and networking event recognised and honoured entrepreneurs, industrialists, and corporate leaders for their outstanding achievements and contributions across various sectors.

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The summit was organised under the leadership of Mansi Sharma, Founder of SpectraSpot. Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He presented awards to distinguished personalities who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields and established a strong identity through their work. His presence was one of the major highlights of the event.

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The primary objective of the summit was to recognise and encourage talented entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators from across the country by providing them with a prestigious platform to showcase their achievements. The event witnessed the participation of startups, investors, corporate representatives, young entrepreneurs, and professionals from diverse industries.

The summit also aimed to encourage meaningful discussions and collaborations around key business themes, including business growth, leadership development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and professional networking. It provided an opportunity for industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new avenues for business partnerships and growth.

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Several partner brands extended their support in making the event a success. Apiron Digi World joined as the Co-Powered By Partner, Krishu Locks & Hardware as the Co-Sponsor, Signature Bags as the Associate Partner, and Tritya Jewellers as the Jewellery Partner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansi Sharma emphasised that platforms like Bharat Leadership Summit play an important role in recognising emerging talent, building valuable business connections, and encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship. She highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for individuals and organisations to connect, collaborate, and contribute to India’s growing business ecosystem.

Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 successfully brought together the entrepreneurial and corporate communities on a common platform, celebrating achievements, fostering professional relationships, and opening doors to new business opportunities.

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