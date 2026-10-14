Sony Expands Its Home Audio Portfolio with the BRAVIA Theatre Trio, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 & BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

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Sony India today announced the expansion of its BRAVIA Theatre portfolio with the launch of the Flagship model BRAVIA Theatre Trio alongside the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8, BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8. Designed to deliver an immersive cinematic experience at home. The new lineup combines Sony's advanced audio innovations to create an expansive soundstage that faithfully reproduces the creator's intended audio experience. At the heart of the portfolio is the BRAVIA Theatre Trio, a premium wireless home theatre system crafted for ultra-large screens and developed to bring an authentic cinema experience into the home.

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Sony India Expands BRAVIA Theatre Portfolio with New Immersive Audio Lineup for a Cinematic Home Entertainment Experience

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India said, “At Sony India, we continue to witness strong momentum in the premium home entertainment segment, driven by consumers’ growing preference for immersive, cinema-like experiences within their homes. The launch of BRAVIA Theatre Trio; BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8, and BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 & 8 reflects our commitment to expanding the BRAVIA ecosystem and delivering seamlessly integrated audio-visual solutions that bring creators’ intent to life. Powered by Sony’s cutting-edge audio technologies, including 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Dolby Atmos, this new lineup is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of consumers seeking exceptional sound performance, deeper bass, enhanced surround sound, seamless connectivity, and outstanding value. As the home entertainment category continues to preimmunize, we remain focused on driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in immersive entertainment experiences for Indian consumers.”

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Nezu Daisuke, Global Head of Home Product Business Div., Home Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation said, "As consumers increasingly aspire to recreate cinema-quality entertainment at home, the demand for immersive and seamlessly connected experiences continues to grow. At Sony, we are committed to delivering a complete entertainment ecosystem where picture, sound, and content work in perfect harmony to bring the creator’s vision to life. The launch of BRAVIA Theatre Trio, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 & Rear 8 further strengthens the BRAVIA ecosystem and underscores our commitment to driving innovation in premium home entertainment. India remains a strategic market for Sony, and we will continue to introduce category-leading technologies and experiences that set new benchmarks for home entertainment while addressing the evolving aspirations of consumers."

BRAVIA Theatre Trio

The BRAVIA Theatre Trio is Sony's flagship wireless home theatre system, specifically designed for today's ultra-large screen televisions. Unlike conventional soundbars that are limited by their physical width, the BRAVIA Theatre Trio combines dedicated left, centre and right speakers to create a significantly wider soundstage and more precise dialogue reproduction. With support for Dolby Atmos® and DTS®, along with seamless integration with compatible BRAVIA televisions, the Trio recreates the atmosphere of a movie theatre at home, offering exceptional clarity, depth, and realism across movies, music, and gaming content. Capable of creating upto 24 Phantom speakers when paired with Sub 9 and Rear 9.

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 delivers a premium home cinema experience through Sony’s advanced 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, creating a wider and more immersive soundstage with virtual phantom speakers. Enhanced by Sony’s proprietary Sound Field Optimization, Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced support, the soundbar recreates cinematic audio with remarkable depth and realism. Despite its sleek and compact design, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 houses nine speaker units, including up-firing and side-firing speakers along with four passive radiators, enabling expansive surround sound and enhanced height effects that bring movies, sports and entertainment to life in the comfort of the living room.

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, a feature-rich soundbar designed to elevate home entertainment with immersive audio and enhanced voice clarity. Equipped with a wireless subwoofer (in package) and support for Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®, the soundbar delivers a powerful cinematic experience through Sony’s proprietary Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround technologies, creating a spacious, virtual surround sound environment.

The 3.1-channel system includes a dedicated centre speaker for precise dialogue reproduction, while Voice Zoom 3, when paired with compatible BRAVIA TVs, further enhances speech clarity. Additional features such as Sony’s unique upmixer and Voice Mode ensure clear, balanced audio across a wide range of content, making the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 an ideal solution for consumers looking to upgrade their living room entertainment setup.

BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9

The BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, a premium wireless subwoofer engineered to deliver exceptionally deep, cinematic bass for home entertainment systems. Designed with an ultra-low-frequency response, the subwoofer enhances movie soundtracks, music, and gaming experiences with powerful, room-filling low-end performance. At its core is a high-output 600W amplifier paired with a dual-subwoofer configuration and vibration-cancelling dual opposing drivers, ensuring clean, controlled bass with minimal distortion.

An aluminium speaker unit further contributes to accurate and dynamic sound reproduction. For added convenience, the BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 offers seamless integration with compatible BRAVIA products through the BRAVIA Connect app and direct connection capabilities, enabling quick setup and intuitive operation for users seeking a more immersive home theatre experience.

BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8

The BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8, Sony’s premium super deep bass subwoofer engineered to transform home entertainment with powerful, cinematic low-frequency performance. Designed to deliver deeper, richer bass with exceptional clarity, the Sub 8 features a high-output 300W amplifier, dual subwoofer configuration support, and a durable aluminium speaker unit for clean, distortion-free sound. Seamlessly integrating with compatible BRAVIA TVs through Direct Connect and the BRAVIA Connect App, it offers effortless setup and intuitive control. Whether enjoying blockbuster movies, live sports, or immersive gaming, the BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 elevates every experience with room-filling bass and theatre quality audio.

BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9

BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 is Sony’s premium Rear speaker solution, designed with the same sophisticated design philosophy as the BRAVIA Theatre Trio to deliver a more immersive surround sound experience. Featuring large up-firing speakers and high-quality aluminium speaker units, the Rear 9 enhances spatial audio performance, bringing cinematic sound closer to home. Its sleek and compact design seamlessly integrates into modern living spaces, while wireless connectivity and a swivel wall-mount bracket offer flexible installation options. With support for the BRAVIA Connect App and direct connectivity with compatible BRAVIA products, the Rear 9 ensures effortless setup and intuitive operation for a truly elevated home entertainment experience.

BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8

Complementing the home theatre experience, the BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8 Wireless Rear Speakers are engineered to deliver enhanced surround sound with greater immersion and flexibility. Designed to pair seamlessly with compatible BRAVIA Theatre systems, the Rear 8 adds depth and spatial precision to the audio experience, enabling listeners to enjoy dynamic and room-filling sound. Its wireless design ensures easy setup and placement, while the premium acoustic performance elevates every scene with greater realism and cinematic impact.

BRAVIA Direct Connec

Sony also introduced BRAVIA Direct Connect, a unique feature that allows compatible BRAVIA televisions to connect directly with BRAVIA Theatre Subwoofers and Rear Speakers without requiring a soundbar. This provides customers with greater flexibility to enhance bass performance, expand surround sound, or gradually build a home theatre system based on their preferences and budget. With support for multiple configurations including TV + Subwoofer, TV + Rear Speakers and TV + Subwoofer + Rear Speakers, BRAVIA Direct Connect makes immersive home entertainment more accessible than ever.

Pricing and Availability:

Model

MRP (in INR)

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability Date

BRAVIA Theatre Trio

2,39,990

1,69,990

Available Now

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7

99,990

82,990

Available Now

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5

37,990

29,990

Available Now

BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9

94,990

79,990

Available Now

BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8

42,990

34,990

Available Now

BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8

44,990

39,990

Available Now

BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9

74,990

58,990

Available Now

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

A-18, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 44 | www.sony.co.in

New Toll Paid customer care no: 08065006500

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