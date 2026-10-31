Sony India Expands its Professional Display Portfolio with New BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

Sony debuts, 16 Completely Redesigned Professional Displays Featuring Deep Black Non-Glare technology, AI-powered XR processing and energy-efficient design for modern business environments

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

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Sony India today announced the launch of its new BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series, a comprehensive portfolio of 16 professional display models comprising the flagship BZ40P Series, enhanced BZ35P Series and core BZ30P Series. Available in screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 85-inch, the new 4K HDR lineup combines Sony's Deep Black Non-Glare technology, AI-powered XR processing and advanced software capabilities to deliver exceptional image quality, superior visibility and operational efficiency across corporate, higher education, retail, transportation and public sector environments.

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Sony India introduces the new BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

Featuring a redesigned thin and lightweight form factor, enhanced installation flexibility, improved operability and lower power consumption, the BZ-P Series has been engineered to meet the evolving requirements of modern business environments while delivering a seamless combination of powerful hardware and software capabilities.

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Commenting on the launch, Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said, "India's professional display market is witnessing strong momentum, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across enterprises, retail, education, transportation and public sector environments. With the launch of the new BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series, Sony continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering industry-leading display solutions that combine exceptional picture quality, operational efficiency, reliability and sustainability. Featuring our advanced Deep Black Non-Glare technology, AI-powered XR processing, integrated System-on-Chip architecture and energy-efficient design, the new lineup is designed to deliver superior visibility and seamless performance even in demanding commercial environments. The BZ-P Series empowers organizations to create more immersive and impactful visual experiences while benefiting from ease of deployment, operational flexibility and long-term value."

Experience exceptional visibility and true-to-life picture quality

Powered by Sony's advanced XR signal processing technology, the BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series delivers exceptional picture quality with enhanced clarity, accurate colour reproduction and remarkable realism. Designed for diverse commercial applications, the lineup offers brightness levels ranging from 400- 700 nits to ensure optimal visibility across a wide range of environments.

At the heart of the lineup is Sony's Deep Black Non-Glare technology, available in both Premium and Standard variants. Offering up to 47% anti-glare performance on flagship models and 25% anti-glare on enhanced and core models, the displays effectively minimise reflections and glare while maintaining deep contrast and vivid image quality. Combined with a wide viewing angle, technology delivers true-to-life visuals that remain clear and impactful even in bright, direct light-filled spaces.

Simplify deployment with a redesigned form factor and enhanced installation flexibility

The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series has been thoughtfully redesigned to simplify installation and integration across a variety of commercial deployments. Featuring a thin and lightweight design, the lineup incorporates a universal chassis and even narrow bezels that enable seamless portrait installations and videowall configurations.

New centre-positioned VESA mounting holes further simplify installation, while integrated in-chassis handles on the 75-inch and 85-inch models make transportation and deployment more convenient. The streamlined design enables businesses and system integrators to efficiently deploy displays across diverse environments with greater flexibility.

Streamline content management and day-to-day operations with integrated professional tools

Designed with professional users in mind, the BZ-P Series combines powerful hardware and software capabilities to simplify content management and day-to-day operations. The displays feature an integrated System-on-Chip (SoC) architecture, eliminating the need for an additional set-top box for digital signage applications while enabling a cleaner and more streamlined installation.

A new user interface and setup programme further simplifies deployment and management. Additionally, Sony conducts extensive compatibility testing with leading CMS solution providers worldwide, ensuring seamless integration with preferred digital signage and content management platforms.

Engineered for long-term reliability in demanding commercial deployments

The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series is designed to deliver reliable performance in demanding business environments. Select models within the BZ40P and BZ35P Series feature IP5X-compliant dust resistance, making them suitable for deployment across transportation facilities, retail environments, industrial facilities and warehouse applications.

Backed by Sony's proven engineering expertise, the displays are designed to maintain consistent performance and durability even under continuous operation, helping businesses maximise uptime and operational efficiency.

Energy-efficient design and environmentally conscious innovation

The BZ-P Series has been developed with a strong focus on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. Featuring a new high-efficiency optical system and XR processor-based AI backlight control, the displays deliver up to 31% lower power consumption compared to the previous BZ-L Series helping organisations reduce operating costs while supporting sustainability goals.

The lineup is Energy Star certified and pending EPEAT certification, further reinforcing Sony's commitment to environmentally responsible product development. The displays also incorporate Sony's proprietary SORPLAS™ recycled plastic material, with usage increased to as much as 43% in select models to reduce environmental impact and further align with Sony's long-term sustainability goals

Additionally, the built-in ECO Dashboard enables users to monitor energy consumption, optimise settings and better understand the environmental impact of display usage, helping contribute to a lower total cost of ownership.

Professional display lineup designed for diverse business requirements

The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series is available across three categories to address varying customer requirements:

BZ40P Series – Flagship Performance

The BZ40P Series includes four models ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch screen sizes. Featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Premium technology with up to 47% anti-glare performance, 700 nits brightness and IP5X-compliant dust resistance, the series is designed for demanding professional applications that require superior visibility and image quality.

Models:

• FW-85BZ40P

• FW-75BZ40P

• FW-65BZ40P

• FW-55BZ40P

BZ35P Series – Enhanced Performance

The BZ35P Series comprises six models ranging from 43-inch to 85-inch screen sizes. Featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Standard technology with 25% anti-glare performance, 500 nits brightness and IP5X-compliant dust resistance, the series offers an ideal balance of performance and versatility.

Models:

• FW-85BZ35P

• FW-75BZ35P

• FW-65BZ35P

• FW-55BZ35P

• FW-50BZ35P

• FW-43BZ35P

BZ30P Series – Essential Professional Performance

The BZ30P Series includes six models ranging from 43-inch to 85-inch screen sizes. Featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Standard technology with 25% anti-glare performance and 400 nits brightness, the series is designed to meet the requirements of a wide range of everyday professional display applications.

Models:

• FW-85BZ30P

• FW-75BZ30P

• FW-65BZ30P

• FW-55BZ30P

• FW-50BZ30P

• FW-43BZ30P

The new BZ-P Series complements Sony's existing BRAVIA Professional Displays portfolio, including the 98-inch BZ53L Series, BZ30L Series and EZ20L Series.

Pricing and Availability

The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series is available across India through Sony's authorised professional solutions distribution network. The series is offered in 16 models, ranging from 43-inch to 85-inch screen sizes.

Pricing

Model Name

MRP (in INR)

Availability

BZ-P Series [110cm (43) - 216cm (85)]*

Starting at Rs. 1,40,000

Available now

*Prices vary by model, screen size and configuration.

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

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