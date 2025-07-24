Sony India Redefines 'Cinema is Coming Home' Experience with the Launch of New BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 Soundbars

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 24: Sony India today expands its BRAVIA Theatre portfolio with the launch of two new immersive soundbars; the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 (3.1.2ch soundbar with a wireless subwoofer) and the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 (5.1ch home theatre system with Wireless Rear speakers). Engineered to bring cinematic audio home, these soundbars deliver powerful surround sound, seamless BRAVIA TV integration and intelligent sound technologies designed to elevate every movie night, game and concert experience.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India said, "With the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6, we are delivering a truly cinematic experience right into the heart of Indian homes. These products offer the best of technology and innovation -- offering a powerful 1000W immersive sound experience along with Dolby Atmos and wireless convenience. As Indian consumers increasingly demand richer audio-visual experiences, we are confident that this range will set a new benchmark in the premium home entertainment segment."

Nezu Daisuke, Global Head of Home Product Business Div., Home Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation said, "With our newly defined global vision of delivering the ultimate cinematic experience at home, we believe that sound is just as critical as picture quality. By bringing our home theatre products under the BRAVIA brand--renowned for its visual excellence--we are creating a truly integrated entertainment ecosystem. In markets like India, where powerful bass and immersive audio are deeply valued, our new BRAVIA Theatre lineup, including the System 6 and Bar 6, is specifically tuned to meet these expectations. This integration not only reflects our commitment to local preferences but also signals our long-term strategy to lead in the premium home entertainment segment globally."

Tomoya Kato, Senior Acoustic Engineer, Sony Corporation, said, "The idea behind BRAVIA Theatre System 6 was clear -- to bring the true cinematic experience into the home. As home entertainment continues to evolve, users are looking for more than just great visuals; they want immersive, theatre-like sound. With technologies like the Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force PRO Front Surround, and a newly developed speaker architecture, BRAVIA Theatre System 6 offers expansive, detailed and balanced sound. What sets it apart is the dedicated tuning we have done for Indian audiences--deep, punchy bass and clear vocals that elevate both movies and music. Whether it's a high-energy action sequence or a soulful song, this system delivers sound that truly resonates with Indian consumers."

1. Power of 5.1ch and 3.1.2ch Sound with BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 respectively

BRAVIA Theatre System 6 is an all-in-one 5.1ch 1000W powerful sound system with a subwoofer, delivering a deeper, richer, and well-balanced sound. The 5.1ch speaker setup brings depth, clarity, and weight to audio. BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 is a 3.1.2ch soundbar offering immersive surround sound and clear dialogue. Also, it packs a wireless subwoofer to deliver a well-balanced bass sound transforming your space into an exceptional home entertainment experience.

2. Cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos & DTS:X present in System 6 and Bar 6

Compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and more, both the System 6 and Bar 6 bring depth, clarity and dimension to movies, music, and games--transforming your living room into a cinematic soundscape.

3. Immersive sound experience with Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround

Powered by Sony's Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, both System 6 and Bar 6 create a virtual surround effect that places sound around and above you, without the need for rear or overhead speakers.

4. Punchy bass with dedicated Subwoofer in System 6 and wireless subwoofer in Bar 6

The powerful subwoofer of the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 creates a rich and immersive audio experience. Equipped with a high-performance driver and passive radiator, it delivers deep, impactful bass that adds both weight and clarity to music, movies, and games. The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 comes with wireless subwoofer that let you enjoy deep bass and punchy bass.

5. Crystal-clear dialogues with Voice Zoom 3 in System 6 and Bar 6

The BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 are equipped with Sony's Voice Zoom 3™(i) technology. AI machine learning recognizes human voices and amplifies or reduces their volume so even faint dialogue sounds loud and clear. It intelligently recognizes and enhances human voice s in real time.

6. Smarter sound with Multi Stereo mode (only in System 6) and optimized Night and Voice modes

The Multi Stereo soundbar in the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 replicates stereo sound from the left and right channels to the centre and rear speakers, delivering a multi-directional sound boost. Both System 6 and Bar 6 include Night and Voice modes for a consistently clear and comfortable audio experience. Night Mode is ideal for quiet environments as it softens loud effects while enhancing subtle sounds and dialogue, making it perfect for late-night viewing without disturbing others. Voice Mode, on the other hand, enhances vocal frequencies to make speech stand out more clearly, especially in films or series with layered soundtracks.

7. Feel immersive overhead audio with upfiring speakers in the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 features Two upfiring speakers that project sound vertically to create immersive overhead soundscapes. Whether it's the rustle of leaves above or a helicopter flying overhead, the upfiring technology brings every scene to life with stunning realism.

8. Seamless control of System 6 and Bar 6 with the BRAVIA Connect App

With the BRAVIA Connect app, you can adjust volume and settings and even check your set up without using the remote or on-screen menu. You can also control both BRAVIA and BRAVIA Theatre on one screen without switching the remotes. Alternatively, it is possible to control features such as sound field and volume using just the TV remote Additionally, soundbar settings seamlessly integrate into the BRAVIA TV's Quick Settings menu, providing instant access to key audio controls such as sound field adjustments and volume with just a click of the TV remote.

9. BRAVIA Theatre home audio products are made for the environment and promote accessibility

BRAVIA Theatre home audio products are reducing the amount of plastic packaging(ii). The fabric(iii) used in the BRAVIA Theatre home audio products is recycled from PET(iv) bottles. The material was carefully selected for optimum sound quality, design, texture, and colour. To help visually impaired set up BRAVIA Theatre home audio products, a raised square frame on the package indicates a QR code(v) for the BRAVIA Connect app(vi), which offers screen reader support. Tactile dots on the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 and BRAVIA Theatre System 6 units indicate the eARC HDMI terminal for connecting to a TV.

Availability and Pricing

BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores) and major electronic stores, www.ShopatSC.com and other e-commerce portals in India from 1st July 2025 onwards.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

(i) Available with BRAVIA 8 II and BRAVIA 5 2025 TV models.

(ii) The usage of recycled paper for packaging:BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 / System 6 / Sub 7: approximately 75% or more

(iii) The usage ratio of recycled fabric: BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7: approximately 95%

(iv) Polyethylene terephthalate.

(v) QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED in Japan and in other countries/regions.

(vi) Updating the mobile app to the latest version is required. There may be instances where the voiceover does not correctly read out content due to certain features or screen elements. For BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7, the QR code redirects to a Help Guide.

