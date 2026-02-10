Sony India Rolls Out Wildlife-centric Brand campaign 'Think Wildlife, Think Sony'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 10: Sony India has launched its new brand campaign today, 'Think Wildlife, Think Sony', targeting a wider group of audience to explore wildlife photography and filmmaking. Building on the success of its earlier 'Think Weddings, Think Sony' initiative (TWTS), this campaign positions Sony as the first choice for wildlife photography by making the genre more accessible to both enthusiasts and professionals. Rolled out across digital platforms, it highlights how Sony's digital imaging solutions enable creators to begin and grow their wildlife storytelling journeys with confidence.

What sets 'Think Wildlife, Think Sony' apart is its distinctive sonic identity. Moving beyond conventional background scores, the campaign introduces a bold, anthem-led approach designed to make the idea memorable and participative. Conceived as a high-energy track the TWTS anthem translates Sony storytelling philosophy into music, encouraging audiences not just to hear the message, but to sing it, remix it and make it their own across social platforms.

Through this campaign, Sony shifts the focus from selling individual products to fostering a creative community where images move beyond personal galleries to reach a wider audience. With a comprehensive range of cameras, lenses and accessories, Sony continues to build an inclusive digital imaging ecosystem that supports creators across skill levels and genres, while further strengthening its presence in the wildlife imaging space.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Imaging Business, Sony India, said, "With Think Wildlife, Think Sony, we want people to feel the heartbeat of the wild. In the rush of our everyday lives, wildlife gives us space to breathe, a moment of calm, a sense of meditation. And when that split-second action unfolds in front of you, we want every enthusiast to feel ready, confident, and supported to capture it without a second thought. That's the ecosystem Sony continues to build where passion meets purpose, and every enthusiast has the freedom to tell their story their way."

The brand campaign, 'Think Wildlife, Think Sony' aims to bring every idea to life. The film showcases moments of wildlife observation and storytelling, highlighting the curiosity, patience and learning that define the genre. Featuring Indian actress and wildlife enthusiast Malavika Mohanan, the film presents an immersive perspective on engaging with the natural world, encouraging viewers to see wildlife photography and filmmaking as an accessible and creative journey. The campaign film is currently live across Sony India's digital and social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, WhatsApp and YouTube.

With this campaign, Sony re-positions itself as a partner in creative journeys with supporting individuals as they move from curiosity to commitment, from amateur exploration to confident storytelling.

Sony offers a comprehensive portfolio tailored for wildlife photography, featuring high-performance cameras such as the ILCE-1 II, ILCE-9 III, and ILCE-7R V, known for their exceptional speed, resolution and autofocus accuracy. These bodies pair seamlessly with Sony's extensive range of telephoto and super-telephoto lenses including the SEL100-400GM, SEL200-600G, SEL300F28GM, SEL400F28GM, SEL400-800G, SEL600F40GM, SEL70-200GM2, and SEL70-200G2 providing enthusiasts with superior reach, clarity, and reliability. This ecosystem is engineered to ensure that wildlife photographers can confidently capture fast action, distant subjects and unpredictable moments with precision.

Here is the link to the Campaign film: Link here

