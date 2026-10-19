Sony Introduces True RGB Technology Backed by RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro in India with Launch of BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II

Sony launches BRAVIA 9II and 7II in India with True RGB technology for enhanced colour and picture quality

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

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Sony India today announced the launch of BRAVIA 9II, the newest addition to its premium BRAVIA television lineup and the Sony's flagship True RGB television for 2026. Building on the success of the recently launched BRAVIA 7II, which introduced Sony's next-generation True RGB display technology to Indian consumers, the BRAVIA 9II brings Sony's most advanced picture and sound innovations together to deliver the ultimate cinematic viewing experience at home.

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BRAVIA 9II True RGB - The Future of Colour is here

Both the models are powered by Sony’s proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, which precisely controls independently driven red, green, and blue light sources, enabling the new BRAVIA True RGB TV models achieve the largest colour volume ever in Sony’s home TV history, delivering the accurate colour reproduction from wider viewing angle, in bright home environment.

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Flagship Launch of BRAVIA 9II: The most advanced expression of True RGB technology

At the heart of BRAVIA 9II is Sony's revolutionary True RGB technology, representing the brand's most advanced implementation of RGB display innovation to date. Unlike conventional LED televisions, True RGB independently controls red, green and blue LEDs through RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro™, enabling significantly wider colour volume, enhanced brightness, deeper blacks and remarkably lifelike picture quality.

Working together with Advanced AI Cognitive Processor XR™, Sony's advanced RGB architecture intelligently analyses every scene in real time to optimise colour, contrast and brightness while faithfully preserving the creator's original intent.

Purpose-built for premium large-screen entertainment, the BRAVIA 9II features newly developed LED controllers that deliver Sony's highest level of backlight control. Combined with RGB Triluminos Max™, Luminance Booster Pro™ and Smooth Colour Gradation, the television produces purer primary light before it reaches the panel, reproducing richer colours, smoother tonal transitions and more accurate hues, even at higher brightness levels for exceptional viewing in bright living room environments.

The BRAVIA 9II comes with exclusives features that further elevates the viewing experience with Immersive Black Screen Pro, a newly engineered glare-free, low-reflection screen treatment that delivers deeper blacks while revealing fine details in darker scenes.

Complementing the exceptional sound quality is Acoustic Multi-Audio+™ with Sound Positioning Tweeters and Up-Firing Beam Tweeters, delivering precisely positioned sound that matches on-screen action.

A Unified Cinematic Experience Across BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II

• First True RGB LED BRAVIA TVs: the BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II, each using independently driven red, green, and blue LEDs for precise colour reproduction in bright living room environments.

• True RGB Televisions offers Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, and IMAX® Enhanced. The result is a viewing experience that maintains creator-intended colour, depth, and detail under real world conditions.

• Powered by XR Contrast Booster, BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II achieves exceptional peak brightness while maintaining deep, detailed blacks for enhanced depth and realism.

• Unprecedented Colour Volume: Independent control of RGB LEDs achieves the largest colour volume in Sony’s home TV history, delivering high colour gamut, contrast, depth, and beautiful gradation. Powered by Sony’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro which drives each LED with high precision, improving brightness, reducing blooming, and producing purer colour than conventional Mini LED displays.

• Wide Viewing Angles: Independent RGB LED driving and the X-Wide Angle Pro ensure beautiful images and consistent colours from wide viewing angle.

• Large Screen for Immersive Experience: The True RGB series BRAVIA 9II & BRAVIA 7II both offers most immersive size options for large format cinematic viewing and also maintaining ease of installation and integration.

• Elevated Audio Experience: Full range speakers(i) deliver a solid sound while enhancing dialogue clarity with Voice Zoom 3™, powered by AI. Also, our evolved 3D Surround Upscaling expands stereo to wider 3D surround.

• Harmonic Presence: The flagship design integrates effortlessly into any space, featuring a wave textured bezel and a Mirage stand(ii) that creates a floating, cable free look, allowing the screen to serve as décor even when not in use.

• My Cinema, optimising picture and sound for film first viewing

• Ambient Optimization, automatically adapts picture and audio to room condition and viewing position

• “Studio Calibrated” modes for platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and SONY PICTURES CORE (availability varies by region)

Discover effortless entertainment with Google TV and Gemini

Powered by Google TV, The True RGB televisions bring together movies, TV shows, apps and games into a personalized entertainment experience. Gemini for Google TV will be introduced via a future over-the-air update, enabling more natural AI-powered interactions.

Experience studio-quality entertainment with Sony Pictures Core

Enjoy blockbuster movies, including IMAX® Enhanced titles, with Sony Pictures Core. Powered by Pure Stream™, users can experience near 4K UHD Blu-ray quality and receive 10 movie credits valid for 24 months.

Premium design with everyday convenience

Featuring an Immersive Frame and Mirage Stand, BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II blend seamlessly into modern living spaces with concealed cable management. The Inclusive Premium Remote offers USB Type-C charging, backlit buttons and Find My Remote for added accessibility and convenience.

Price and Availability

Sony's True RGB television portfolio now spans screen sizes from 55-inch (140 cm) to 85-Inch (215 cm) offering consumers a wider choice of premium televisions across different home entertainment needs.

The True RGB Televisions, www.sony.co.in/bravia/products/bravia-9m2 and BRAVIA 7II available across Sony retail stores (Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive), ShopatSC.com, leading electronic outlets and major e-commerce platforms across India.

Model

Screen Size

MRP (INR)

Best Buy (INR)

Availability

BRAVIA 9II

75 (190 cm)

8,39,900/-

5,39,990/-

Available now

85 (215 cm)

9,89,900/-

669,990/-

BRAVIA 7II

55 (140 cm)

3,59,900/-

2,21,990/-

Available now

65 (165 cm)

4,39,900/-

2,74,990/-

75 (190 cm)

6,19,900/-

4,19,990

85 (215 cm)

7,19,900/-

5,29,990

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

(i) Varies depending on the inch size. Or *except for BRAVIA 7II 50-inch/55-inch

(ii) The stand design varies depending on the inch size. Or *except for BRAVIA 9II 115-inch/ BRAVIA 7II 98 -inch

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