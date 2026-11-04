Sony Launches LinkBuds Clip Open-ear Earbuds with All-Day Comfort and AI-Powered Call Clarity

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Sony India today announced the launch of the LinkBuds Clip marking a significant upgrade to its audio lineup. Designed for all-day open-ear comfort, featuring three tap-to-switch listening modes, balanced tuning for rich sound, and AI voice pickup for crystal-clear calls.

Advertisement

Sony launches LinkBuds Clip with all-day comfort and AI-powered call clarity

Advertisement

Open-ear listening

The LinkBuds Clip is designed for all-day open-ear comfort, the earbuds let users stay connected to both their music and the world around them. With ears left open, users can enjoy balanced, natural sound while remaining aware of conversations and their surroundings. Double tap-to-switch listening modes adapt to different environments: Standard mode delivers a balanced audio experience for everyday listening, Voice Boost enhances speech clarity and increases volume for podcasts, calls and music in noisy settings, while Sound Leakage Reduction minimizes high-frequency sound leakage, making it ideal for shared spaces such as trains, elevators and offices, so users can enjoy a more private listening experience.

Advertisement

Lifelike Sound and Clearer Calls

The LinkBuds Clip deliver balanced, clear sound for open listening, offering naturally balanced audio across all genres while the open-type design keeps users connected to conversations and their surroundings. Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE™) faithfully restores the high-frequency elements lost during audio compression, producing sound that is closer to the original recording.

For calls, Precise Voice Pickup technology, dual microphones and AI-based signal processing work together to isolate the user’s speech for clear voice transmission, while a bone conduction sensor captures voice vibrations and filters out ambient noise and background sounds to further enhance call clarity. Complementing these features, an AI-powered noise reduction algorithm, developed through machine learning using diverse voice and ambient sound data, intelligently adapts to different environments to deliver exceptionally clear speech across a wide range of listening and calling scenarios.

Exquisite Design with Comfort

The LinkBuds Clip is designed to be lightweight and secure, the earbuds provide a barely-there feel while remaining comfortable and stable whether users are working, walking or on the move. Included Fitting Cushions enable a personalised and comfortable fit, while the smooth, cuff-like silhouette blends seamlessly as a stylish everyday accessory. Despite the open-ear design, the housing structure is engineered with sound leakage consideration, featuring carefully optimised ventilation hole shapes and placement to help reduce sound leakage while maintaining an open, comfortable fit that keeps users aware of their surroundings.

Essential for everyday listening

The LinkBuds Clip offer seamless connectivity across devices with Fast Pair, enabling one-tap Bluetooth pairing with Android devices and allowing users to easily locate their earbuds by ringing the device when it's nearby. For Windows users, Swift Pair ensures quick and effortless pairing with Windows 11 and Windows 10 laptops, desktops and tablets, with convenient pop-up pairing guidance appearing when pairing mode is selected.

Designed for everyday flexibility, the earbuds also support single-earbud use, allowing users to remove and use one earbud independently from the charging case ideal for multitasking, enjoying music while staying engaged in conversations, or remaining aware of their surroundings.

Usability

Get up to 37 hours of total playtime (9 hours in the earbuds, plus 28 in the case). And when short on time, a quick 3-minute charge gives an hour of extra listening. Sweat and splash not a problem anymore. It comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating. Tune it with Sound Connect Application. Use the 10 Band equaliser to lift the vocals, deepen the bass or save the signature mix for when the mood hits. Talk it out with Google Gemini. It provides hands-free help and have a natural, free-flowing conversation about anything you need to know on-the-go, be it listening to music, connect with friends, get notifications and more when connected to the smartphone. Through scene based listening tailor the sound experience by just sensing the current situation and scene such as walking, running and gym.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched LinkBuds Clip available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Select Croma, Reliance, Sony Centers and Shopatsc.com portal.

Model Name

Colour

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability

LinkBuds Clip

Green, Greige, Black & Lavender

Rs. 18,990

Available Now

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

A-18, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 44 | www.sony.co.in

New Toll Paid customer care no: 08065006500

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)