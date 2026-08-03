Sony SAB and Neela Film Productions celebrate 18 years of spreading happiness with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Indian television's longest-running sitcom and one of the country's most loved family entertainers, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah proudly celebrates 18 glorious years of bringing happiness, positivity and togetherness into millions of homes.

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To mark the milestone, Sony SAB and Neela Film Productions have unveiled an 18-day celebration bringing viewers closer to the show through fan-led experiences, a nationwide family contest, and special-edition merchandise.

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Created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under the banner of Neela Film Productions and presented on Sony SAB, the iconic show has grown far beyond television to become a cultural phenomenon, connecting generations of viewers through its timeless humour, relatable characters and meaningful storytelling.

Over the past 18 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained a constant in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape by staying true to its core philosophy of celebrating family values, unity in diversity and finding joy in everyday life. At the heart of this journey lies Gokuldham Society, India's most beloved neighbourhood where people from different cultures and backgrounds come together as one family. As the show steps into its 19th year, audiences will also witness a refreshed look for Gokuldham Society, symbolising a new chapter while preserving the warmth and familiarity that viewers have cherished for nearly two decades.

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From tackling socially relevant issues with sensitivity to making audiences laugh through everyday situations, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has consistently demonstrated that comedy can entertain while inspiring positive conversations. Whether addressing environmental awareness, digital safety, civic responsibility or social harmony, the show has continued to use humour as a powerful medium to inform, unite and uplift audiences across age groups.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, 40 fans who share their birthday with the show on 28 July have been recognised. A specially curated TMKOC fan contest will also give 18 winning families an all-expenses-paid experience built around their favourite show. Special-edition Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah merchandise has also been introduced, giving fans another way to commemorate the milestone.

Comments:

Ajay Bhalwankar, Chief Content Officer, Sony SAB:

"At Sony SAB we believe in the power of stories to bring families together, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has embodied that promise for 18 remarkable years. The show has brought happiness and positivity into millions of homes, becoming one of India's most loved sitcoms. We deeply value our partnership with Asit Kumarr Modi and Neela Film Productions and are grateful to every viewer who has made this journey possible. As the show enters its 19th year, we look forward to building on its extraordinary legacy and creating many more moments of joy for families across India."

Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd:

"Completing 18 years is an emotional and humbling moment for all of us. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began with a simple belief--that laughter has the power to bring people together. What followed has been far beyond anything we imagined. The love of millions of viewers has made the show a cherished part of everyday life for Indian families. I am grateful to every viewer, every member of our cast and crew, Sony SAB and everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. As we step into our 19th year our promise remains the same, to continue spreading smiles, hope and togetherness."

The 18-year anniversary celebration brings together the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family to commemorate a journey that has shaped Indian television, while looking ahead to its next chapter. With new stories, refreshed experiences and an ever-growing community of fans, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues its enduring mission of spreading happiness.

Eighteen years of happiness... and the journey has only just begun.

Tune in to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM on Sony SAB

About SONY SAB:

Launched in March 2005, SONY SAB is part of the network of television channels owned by Sony Pictures Networks India. Sony SAB evolved from its 'Haste Raho' tagline in 2017 to 'Khushiyon Wali Feeling' in 2019 to now being a channel that tells stories which resonate with the everyday lives of people. The reinvigorated Sony SAB is transitioning even more strongly to being a channel which is forward looking and approaches life's problems with a lens of hope, offering diverse, light hearted yet meaningful storytelling.

With an impressive line-up of fresh, progressive and value-driven content dealing with the real issues that people face in life, the stories tap into the aspirations of different generations in the family. Sony SAB is dedicated to promoting an enjoyable family-viewing experience and can truly define Sony SAB as the 'living room brand' with something to appeal to everyone in the family.

The current programming mix by Sony SAB includes daily shows like Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Veer Hanuman, Tenali Rama, Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, Pushpa Impossible, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah amongst others. Sony SAB is dedicated to strengthening its line-up of shows further to provide non-stop entertainment for its viewers.

Sony SAB is the undisputed family entertainer and is watched by 1 out of every 3 households with a massive 130 Mn+ individuals watching it every month. (Source | BARC | June'25 | SD+HD | TV+OOH | India UR 2+)

About Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (formerly known as Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited):

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan. A leading media and entertainment conglomerate, SPNI comprises 29 Premium Channels in both SD and HD formats, including leading Hindi General Entertainment Television Channels - Sony Entertainment Television; Sony SAB and Sony PAL; Marathi General Entertainment Channel - Sony Marathi; Bangla General Entertainment Channel - Sony AATH; Hindi Movie Channels - Sony MAX, Sony MAX 1, Sony MAX 2 and Sony WAH; renowned destination for sports fans - Sony Sports Network comprising Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 5; Kids Entertainment Channel - Sony YAY!; English Movie Channel - Sony PIX; Factual Entertainment Channel - Sony BBC Earth; Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel in the US and Canada - Sony KAL; Digital entertainment OTT platform - Sony LIV and the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media - Studio NEXT. This Network reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in over 150 countries.

Recognised as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry, SPNI is a recipient of several awards, including India's Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, Exemplars of Inclusion in AVTAR & Seramount's Most Inclusive Companies Index 2024 and listed as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India for eight consecutive years by AVTAR & Seramount. In recognition of the company's unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices SPNI won the ET Future Skills 2024 for Best Learning Program Supporting Change Transformation Business Strategy, and the TISS LeapVault CLO Awards 2024 for Best Employee Engagement Program and Best Games Based Learning Program.

SPNI is in its 31st year of operations in India. Besides having overseas subsidiaries, it has a subsidiary MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited, and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.

For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is led by the visionary Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of their productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Mr. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

Under Mr. Modi's leadership, Neela Film Productions has also ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on Web3 gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

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