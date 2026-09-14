New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Sony India today announced the launch of the INZONE H6 Air marking a significant upgrade to its gaming headset lineup. Designed for gaming enthusiast, the INZONE H6 Air delivers high-quality, immersive sound, a comfortable all-day fit and a premium design built for extended play sessions. Engineered to enhance in-game awareness while ensuring long-lasting comfort, the INZONE H6 Air also stands out as the lightest headset in the INZONE range making it ideal for uninterrupted gaming experiences.

Advertisement

​

Advertisement

Sony Unveils INZONE H6 Air: Built for Immersive Audio, All-Day Comfort and Competitive Gaming

Impressive sound quality

Advertisement

The INZONE H6 Air features an advanced open-back acoustic structure designed to deliver precise spatial audio, creating a highly immersive, three-dimensional sound field for enhanced in-game awareness making it ideal for gaming. Leveraging optimized driver units inspired by professional open-back monitor headphones, it ensures rich low-frequency response, low distortion, and clear separation across audio ranges for accurate, competitive-ready sound reproduction.

With 360 Spatial Sound support, the headset enhances positional accuracy across gaming genres such as FPS and RPG, allowing players to react faster and more precisely. Additionally, co-developed with SIE, the RPG/Adventure equalizer profile further refines the audio experience, offering tailored sound settings that deepen immersion and elevate overall gameplay.

Lightest INZONE Headset

The INZONE H6 Air sets a new benchmark for lightweight comfort, weighing just 199g without the mic and cable (mic: 12g), making it the lightest headset in the INZONE lineup. Its advanced light weight design incorporates a wire band and suspender structure at the top of the head, along with slimmer yet durable hanger sections and carefully selected internal materials to reduce weight without compromising strength.

A spring hinge structure, inspired by premium designs, minimizes material within the housing while maintaining a compact form, stability, and a comfortable fit. Engineered for extended gaming sessions, the headset delivers low side pressure, ensuring stability and enhanced comfort even over long periods of use. The newly developed headband and slider-lock mechanism balance lightness and stability while allowing easy, secure adjustments on the go.

Premium Quality Design

The INZONE H6 Air features a premium aluminium housing that delivers an exceptional balance of lightweight design, durability, and high-quality construction. By incorporating aluminium materials, the headset achieves a refined, robust build while maintaining its ultra-light profile. Its internal structure is thoughtfully engineered around three key principles lightweight construction, superior sound quality, and structural strength ensuring both performance and longevity.

The housing also introduces a “Graduated Hole Design,” with precisely arranged perforations across its surface, while an open-back structure enhances spatial acoustics. Together, these elements create a sophisticated combination of durability, acoustic precision, and lightweight comfort, elevating the overall listening experience.

Seamless Multi-Device Connectivity

The INZONE H6 Air is designed for seamless compatibility across a wide range of devices, including PCs, smartphones, and PS5 controllers. It supports multiple connection options, featuring a 3.5mm audio cable alongside a USB Type-C audio box to ensure flexible and reliable connectivity. When connected via USB Type-C, users can take advantage of the INZONE HUB on PC for enhanced control and customization.

The headset can also be connected through a PC’s audio interface using a 3.5mm cable or directly to compatible devices, including PS5 controllers, for a straightforward plug-and-play experience. This versatile connectivity ensures that users can enjoy high-quality audio across different platforms with ease.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched INZONE H6 Air will be available on Amazon and Shopatsc.com portal from 18th May 2026 onwards.

Model Name

Colour

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability

INZONE H6 Air

Black

17,990/-

Available now

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

A-18, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 44 | www.sony.co.in New Toll Paid customer care no: 08065006500

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)