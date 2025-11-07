SOUKYA acquires 6 acres in Hoskote; announces foray into affordable AYUSH healthcare

Commits ₹125 crore investment to develop its first 100-bed integrative AYUSH hospital in Bengaluru Bangalore, 7th November 2025: SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, globally acclaimed for its premium holistic therapies, has acquired six acres of land near its existing campus in Hoskote, Bengaluru, as part of its plans to establish a 100-bedded AYUSH hospital focused on making integrative healthcare more accessible. The total project cost is estimated at ₹125 crore, which includes ₹50 crore for land acquisition and ₹75 crore towards construction and development. The upcoming facility will offer integrated care for a wide spectrum of serious, chronic, rare, and complex medical conditions, combining Allopathy, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga with complementary therapies.

Advertisement

Renowned for setting global benchmarks in holistic wellness, SOUKYA has pioneered a distinctive model that seamlessly blends medical science with traditional healing, natural remedies, and preventive care. This expansion marks a pivotal milestone in its journey, extending integrative wellness to a broader community at a time when India’s AYUSH ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented growth and policy support. The Ministry of AYUSH’s FY26 allocation has risen by 14.2% to ₹3,992.9 crore (US$ 461.3 million), while the Indian AYUSH market, valued at US$ 43.3 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2030. In parallel, India’s wellness tourism sector, expected to grow from ₹1.64 lakh crore to ₹2.57 lakh crore by 2031, reflecting the global surge in demand for Ayurveda, yoga, and holistic rejuvenation. These trends firmly position India as a global hub for integrative healthcare, underscoring the timeliness and relevance of SOUKYA’s new initiative.

Advertisement

Speaking on the development, Dr. Isaac Mathai, Founder of SOUKYA, said “SOUKYA has always been envisioned as a sanctuary where global standards of holistic healthcare meet India’s finest traditions of natural therapies. It has been trusted by many global and Indian dignitaries including King Charles and Queen Camilla for over two decades. As we look ahead, our growth will anchor on two distinct yet complementary tracks - one through the expansion of SOUKYA targeting ultra-premium HNI’s and the journey has already begun with our first international centre in Portugal. The second is through this new foray into affordable holistic healthcare segment designed to make authentic integrative medicine accessible to a wider community. With growing public trust, government policy support, and India’s emergence as a global wellness tourism hub, this is an opportune time to broaden the reach of evidence-based AYUSH care” Construction of the new hospital is expected to begin within the next 6-9 months and will be executed in two phases. Phase I will include 50 beds and a set of core specialisations, while Phase II will expand the facility’s capacity and service portfolio. The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of FY 27. Beyond clinical excellence, the facility will embody SOUKYA’s holistic philosophy, featuring an organic food programme, a one-kilometre walking track, a fully developed organic farm promoting farm-to-table living, and advanced water-harvesting systems. It will also offer comprehensive insurance coverage across all treatments, ensuring complete and inclusive care.

Advertisement

“Our upcoming hospital near Bengaluru will extend SOUKYA’s philosophy of holistic healing to a wider community while maintaining the quality and integrity that define our brand. Following Bengaluru, we see significant potential in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala, which are rapidly emerging as strong AYUSH markets. We plan to expand through both management and operational models, allowing flexibility in how we grow while ensuring consistency in care delivery. There has already been encouraging interest from potential partners for collaborative models, which we are currently evaluating. I am excited as this marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in our journey to make world-class holistic healthcare both aspirational and accessible,” added Dr. Isaac Mathai, Founder of SOUKYA.

The 100 bedded hospital in Bangalore will provide advanced integrative care across multiple disciplines, including cancer rehabilitation, respiratory disorders, lifestyle and metabolic conditions, pediatric developmental disorders, reproductive health, neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and addictive behaviours. Each treatment pathway will combine modern medical expertise with traditional systems, offering a comprehensive, patient-centric approach to healing.

Advertisement

ABOUT SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre Tucked away on 30 acres of lush, organic farmland on the outskirts of Bengaluru, SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre is not just a destination; it is a specialized institution that treats a wide range of chronic, complex, and life-altering conditions. SOUKYA, India's first NABH-accredited AYUSH hospital for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Naturopathy, combines’ world-class care with traditional healing practices. The centre operates under the expert guidance of its Founders, Dr. Suja Issac and Dr. Issac Mathai, globally respected holistic physicians. Dr. Mathai has been instrumental in shaping SOUKYA as a place where personalized, holistic healthcare leads to long-term, sustainable results. The name "SOUKYA," derived from the Sanskrit word Soukhyam, translates to “harmonious state of mind, body and spirit” symbolizing the centre’s commitment to achieving harmony within oneself and with the environment. The centre adopts a multidisciplinary approach combining Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga & Naturopathy, and over 30 Complementary Therapies like Reflexology, Acupressure, Acupuncture and Dietetics, all under one roof offering a well-rounded solution for conditions that conventional medicine alone may struggle to manage. Having successfully treated over 10,000 patients from 100+ countries, SOUKYA has become a global beacon of holistic health, attracting dignitaries, industrialists, celebrities, and global leaders seeking transformative healing.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)