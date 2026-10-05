Soumya Ranjan Pradhan Appointed Associate Vice President of India Para Powerlifting

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: India Para Powerlifting A Unit of PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE OF INDIA has appointed Mr. Soumya Ranjan Pradhan as the Associate Vice President of the organisation. In the appointment letter issued on 28 September 2026, the organisation congratulated him on his new responsibility and highlighted his experience, dedication and contribution to the development of para sports.

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Focus on athlete development, training opportunities and strengthening India’s presence in international para powerlifting

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According to the appointment letter, in his new role Mr. Pradhan is expected to play an important part in strengthening the organisational framework of India Para Powerlifting, advancing athlete development programmes, and promoting broader representation and recognition of para powerlifting at national and international levels.

The organisation also acknowledged his experience and leadership in powerlifting, particularly in the field of para sports. The appointment letter expressed confidence that his strategic insights and leadership would contribute to strengthening the organisation and creating greater opportunities for athletes.

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Soumya Ranjan Pradhan Expresses Gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Following his appointment, Soumya Ranjan Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India is continuing to move forward under his leadership. Pradhan said that the encouragement being given to sports, particularly para sports, is helping build confidence among athletes and strengthening India’s presence on the international sporting stage.

He further said that the positive environment created for identifying sporting talent, improving training systems and giving para athletes greater recognition and respect would benefit the next generation of sportspersons as well.

Soumya Ranjan Pradhan Congratulates Para Powerlifter Jhandu Kumar

Soumya Ranjan Pradhan also congratulated para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar for winning a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

According to the information provided for this release, Jhandu Kumar successfully lifted 190 kg and opened India’s medal account at the Games.

Focus on Strengthening Para Powerlifting Across India

After taking charge of his new responsibility, Mr. Pradhan’s focus will be on strengthening the organisational structure of para powerlifting in India, promoting better athlete development programmes and creating more opportunities for emerging para athletes.

Efforts are expected to focus on identifying new talent, connecting promising para powerlifters with training and competitive opportunities, encouraging greater participation at the national level and strengthening preparations for international competitions.

There will also be an emphasis on expanding the reach of para powerlifting across different parts of the country and providing talented athletes with platforms where they can showcase their abilities at both national and international levels.

Mr. Pradhan said that his objective would be to work with the organisation to create better opportunities, training support and a competitive environment for para athletes so that more Indian para powerlifters can reach the international stage and bring recognition to the country.

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