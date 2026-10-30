Source Directly from China: ChinaMarket Invites Global Buying Delegations to Linyic

Connecting Southeast Asian and Central Asian buyers with China's wholesale markets, manufacturers and one-stop sourcing solutions.

LINYI, China, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global buyers pursue competitive goods, reliable suppliers and streamlined procurement solutions, ChinaMarket is formally inviting business associations, chambers of commerce, wholesale institutions and purchasing delegation leaders from Southeast Asia and Central Asia to join sourcing trips to Linyi, China.

Advertisement

Source Directly from China: ChinaMarket Invites Global Buying Delegations to Linyi

Advertisement

The call for delegations comes on the heels of the Fourth Linyi Mall International Buyers Conference, held October 28–30. The event gathers overseas buyers in Linyi to inspect products, tour markets and factories, and forge new business partnerships. For buyers aiming to reinforce their supply chains, Linyi offers direct access to China's manufacturing source.

Discover China's Wholesale Powerhouse

Advertisement

Linyi in Shandong is one of China's premier wholesale hubs, home to 136 specialized wholesale markets and roughly 44,000 shops. It covers construction materials, hardware, machinery, home goods, consumer products and industrial supplies. Within this single trading cluster, international buyers can compare merchandise, meet suppliers, negotiate pricing and lock in long-term cooperation. For buying delegations, a Linyi visit delivers richer supplier resources, wider product selection and higher sourcing efficiency.

Bring Your Buying Delegation — ChinaMarket Supports Your Whole Trip

Running an international buying delegation goes far beyond booking travel. Delegations need to screen qualified suppliers, target suitable markets, clarify product specifications, negotiate commercial terms and complete cross-border trade formalities.

As the official digital platform of Linyi Wholesale Market, ChinaMarket bridges international purchasing demand and Chinese suppliers, delivering integrated sourcing and trade support. ChinaMarket offers overseas associations and delegation organizers full-service assistance:

• Business Matching: Match buyers with qualified suppliers according to purchasing needs

• Market & Factory Visits: Arrange field tours of wholesale markets and production plants

• Sourcing Support: Help with product selection, supplier communication and order coordination

• Trade Services: Link buyers with logistics, customs clearance, payment and other trade resources

• Long-Term Cooperation: Help global partners build stable sourcing ties with Chinese manufacturers

No matter whether delegations source for retail distribution, wholesale networks, construction works or industrial procurement, ChinaMarket provides a reliable channel to tap into China's complete supply chain.

Promising Outlook for Southeast Asia & Central Asia

Rising appetite for Chinese goods across Southeast Asia and Central Asia unlocks huge potential for importers, distributors and wholesale traders. Local chambers and trade groups can help their members source products, develop supplier channels and capture new business by organizing buying delegations to Linyi.

ChinaMarket welcomes collaboration with organizations from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other nations in these two regions. By pairing China's supplier base with local market insights from international partners, both sides can build more efficient, resilient trade links.

Become a ChinaMarket Global Sourcing Partner

ChinaMarket is recruiting global partners to launch buying delegations, connect local buyers to Chinese factories and boost bilateral trade. Ideal partners include chambers of commerce, industry associations, wholesale market operators, importers, distributors, purchasing agents and event organizers.

Partners may co-host sourcing tours and business matchmaking sessions with ChinaMarket to develop sustained procurement cooperation. For delegation heads, this partnership opens straightforward access to Linyi's vast manufacturing and wholesale ecosystem for their members and business networks.

Your Next Sourcing Journey Starts in Linyi

China's supply chain holds massive potential, yet trustworthy connections and professional coordination are essential to finding suitable products and suppliers — and ChinaMarket is simplifying this process.

Bring your buying team. Explore source markets. Meet manufacturers. Seize new opportunities.

Whether you represent a chamber, purchasing body or importer network, ChinaMarket sincerely invites you to arrange your next sourcing delegation to Linyi.

Organize Your Buying Delegation with ChinaMarket.

Get Closer to the Source. Source with ChinaMarket.

Contact ChinaMarket to discuss delegation cooperation and sourcing opportunities.

www.prefabhouse.chinamarket.cn

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)