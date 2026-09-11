South Africa Chamber of Commerce President calls for permanent BRICS secretariat to drive implementation

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) president Mtho Xulu on Friday called for “proper institutionalisation” of BRICS, including the creation of a permanent secretariat, saying the grouping needs stronger mechanisms to drive implementation.

“What we need to do through an organisation such as this one is that we really have to get to a level where we have a proper institutionalisation of BRICS. I think we are ready for a permanent secretariat where we can drive implementation,” Xulu, who is also chairman of the BRICS Trade and Investment Working Group, told ANI.

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Speaking on India’s BRICS presidency, Xulu said India had played a “very tremendous leadership role” and successfully brought together the views of member countries.

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“A lot of good negotiations, good leadership that was able to bring all the views from all the countries into one solid annual report which was unanimously adopted yesterday,” Xulu said, adding, “We congratulate India. It was a good and very impactful leadership and it has set us on a higher level for future growth.”

Xulu highlighted the long-standing economic relationship between India and South Africa, noting that cooperation between the two countries predates BRICS.

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“The ties between the two countries go back many years, but even from a trade point of view, even before BRICS, there was an India-South Africa collaboration,” he said.

He said Indian companies were not only trading but also investing in South Africa, while South African companies had a strong interest in investing in India.

“We believe that the two countries actually play a good role in terms of unlocking those historical ties, showing the longevity of our relationship and we are hoping now we can spill over into the different regions,” Xulu said.

“So it's a very successful partnership, but a lot of room to grow. Both economies can complement each other very well.”

He also identified digital trade and infrastructure as key priorities, arguing that digital platforms could help BRICS members better understand each other’s markets and connect businesses.

“Because of the vastness of the membership, the digital platforms make it easier to actually understand each other's markets, understand each other's systems and be able to connect those markets in that relationship,” he said.

Xulu also stressed the importance of leveraging the regional reach of BRICS members.

“South Africa, for instance, should be able to unlock the whole of Africa for BRICS members. Indonesia should be able to unlock, for instance, the whole of ASEAN. UAE, the whole of the GCC. The 10-member membership is only just the beginning of great opportunity. And I think if we harness the regions, we'll have a bigger opportunity for BRICS members,” he said. (ANI)

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