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Home / Business / South African Pears Puran Poli: A Delicious New Twist for the Festive Season

South African Pears Puran Poli: A Delicious New Twist for the Festive Season

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 22: This festive season, give a beloved Indian favourite a fresh and flavourful makeover with South African Pears Puran Poli. Bringing together the comforting richness of traditional Puran Poli with the naturally sweet, juicy goodness of South African Pears, this festive creation offers a delightful new take on a cherished classic.

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At the heart of the recipe is a luscious puran filling made with chana dal and jaggery, elevated with the delicate sweetness and fruity notes of South African Pears. Aromatic spices such as cardamom, ginger, nutmeg and fennel add warmth and depth, creating a beautifully balanced filling that is both familiar and refreshingly contemporary. Enveloped in soft whole wheat dough and finished with a generous touch of ghee, each Puran Poli delivers the comforting flavours of tradition with an unexpected fruity surprise. The addition of South African Pears not only adds natural sweetness and texture but also brings a fresh, contemporary dimension to this festive indulgence.

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Whether served as part of a festive spread, prepared for Navratri celebrations, or enjoyed as a special homemade treat when family and friends gather, South African Pears Puran Poli is a delicious celebration of familiar flavours, seasonal festivities and culinary creativity. It’s a simple yet inspired way to bring a fresh twist to tradition and make South African Pears a memorable part of the festive table.

South African Pears Puran Poli - Malvika Hada Kumar

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Ingredients –

For the Puran Filling:

1 cup chana dal

2 South African Pears, grated

1/4 cup jaggery

1 tsp ghee

1/2 tsp elaichi (cardamom) powder

1/2 tsp ginger powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

1/2 tsp ground fennel

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

For the Dough:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/4 cup maida

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbsp ghee

Water, as required

For Serving:

Extra ghee, as required

Preparation -

- Rinse and soak the chana dal in water for 3-4 hours.

- Pressure cook the soaked chana dal with water and 1/4 tsp turmeric powder for 4-5 whistles.

- Discard the excess water, then blend the cooked chana dal until smooth. Strain the mixture to achieve a smooth puran filling.

- In a pan, heat 1 tsp ghee and add the grated South African pears.

- Cook the pears until all the moisture has evaporated.

- Add 1/4 cup jaggery and cook until the jaggery melts completely.

- Add the prepared chana dal mixture along with elaichi powder, ginger powder, nutmeg powder, and ground fennel.

- Mix well and cook until the filling comes together and reaches a thick, smooth consistency. Allow it to cool.

- For the dough, combine whole wheat flour, maida, turmeric powder, and salt in a bowl.

- Add 2 tbsp ghee and mix well. Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough.

- Divide the dough and prepared filling into equal portions.

- Stuff the filling into the dough, seal, and gently roll out into puran polis.

- Cook the puran polis on a hot tawa until golden spots appear on both sides and they are cooked through.

- Serve warm with an extra dollop of ghee.

About South African Apples & Pears

South Africa’s diverse landscapes and favourable growing conditions provide the perfect environment for producing some of the world’s finest-quality fruit. A unique combination of a Mediterranean climate, fertile soils, varied terrain and more than a century of fruit-growing expertise has helped establish the country as a renowned fruit-producing region. South African Apples are predominantly grown in the Elgin Valley in the Western Cape, where growers cultivate a wide variety of green and red apples, while South African Pears have carved a strong presence in the Indian market, appreciated for their naturally sweet flavour, juicy texture and refreshing taste. With a strong emphasis on quality, expertise and sustainable growing practices, South African fruit continues to bring the distinctive taste and goodness of its orchards to consumers in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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