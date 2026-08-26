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Home / Business / South India region outperforms the north across all auto segments in 1QFY27: Report

South India region outperforms the north across all auto segments in 1QFY27: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The South Indian region relatively outperformed the Northern region across all segments in the automobile sector during Q1FY27, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report.

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The report noted that broad-based demand expanded across the sector during the quarter, supported by tax revisions and regional consumption patterns.

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"Our analysis of state-wise demand trends for 1QFY27 highlights three key takeaways--(1) strong demand across all segments and regions driven by GST cuts, (2) Southern region relatively outperformed and Northern region relatively underperformed across all segments, (3) the structural shift toward scooters continued to accelerate, driven by electrification in 1QFY27," the report stated.

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In the passenger vehicles segment, industry volumes grew by 25 per cent year-on-year in 1QFY27, supported by broad-based pick-up across segments. Volumes in the Southern and Eastern regions increased by 35 per cent and 29 per cent year-on-year, while North India recorded a 20 per cent rise, though Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana underperformed with less than 20 per cent growth.

The two-wheeler industry registered a 20 per cent year-on-year volume expansion on the back of GST cuts. Southern regional volumes climbed 34 per cent, led by Kerala and Tamil Nadu with over 40 per cent growth. The Eastern and Western regions expanded by 21 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

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The scooter mix within two-wheelers increased by 310 basis points year-on-year, reaching 56.5 per cent in South India and gaining 220 basis points in the West.

Commercial vehicles recorded 14 to 21 per cent year-on-year volume growth. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) volumes rose 14 per cent, led by 18 to 19 per cent growth in Eastern and Western regions.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes expanded 21 per cent, driven by 33 per cent growth in the South and 19 per cent in the East, while the North posted 13 per cent growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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