South Korean diagnostics firm Boditech Med inaugurates plant at Jhajjar MET City

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Boditech Med Inc, a leading South Korean multinational diagnostics major, has inaugurated its plant at Model Economic Township in Haryana's Jhajjar.

Model Economic Township Limited (METL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

The inauguration ceremony of Boditech Med's state-of-the-art facility was held in the presence of Lee Seong-Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, and Eui Yul Choi, Chairman and CEO of Boditech Med Inc.

Renowned globally for its Point-of-Care (POC) solutions in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) space, Boditech Med Inc. has selected MET City to set up its new manufacturing facility under its India subsidiary, Boditech Med India Pvt. Ltd.

MET City said in a statement that with this inauguration, it is now home to over 580 companies from 10 countries, including six from South Korea alone.

The new facility by Boditech Med aligns seamlessly with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

"Boditech Med's state-of-the-art facility strengthens our position as an emerging hub for medical device manufacturing, and we look forward to welcoming more South Korean enterprises to our township at Jhajjar as India's industrial landscape continues to evolve. Boditech Med's investment is poised to create local employment, empower small businesses, and position MET City as a key node in the global medical devices value chain," said SV Goyal, CEO and WTD of MET City, as per the statement.

Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, congratulated the company on the plant's grand opening.

"The Korea-India relationship is growing faster in India. Our government is committed to taking this relationship forward and ensuring its growth...," he told reporters.

"I see growing signs of Korean companies' interest in Indian market. I hear and see many Korean companies showing their interest in coming to Indian market, expanding their Indian business. So I do believe in a matter of years, we are hoping to hopefully double, triple the Korean investment, Korean business activity, Korean people here in India," the envoy added.

Eui-Yeol Choi, Chairman and CEO of Boditech Med Inc. said, "India represents both a crucial market and an emerging global manufacturing hub for medical devices. The country's supportive policy framework and growing healthcare infrastructure make it an ideal location for our expansion as we strengthen our commitment to the Indian market."

Headquartered in Gangwon-do, South Korea, the company is publicly traded on KOSDAQ and has a presence in 140 countries with a reputation for cutting-edge In Vitro Diagnostics technologies. (ANI)

