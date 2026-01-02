DT
South Korea's exports hit record USD 700bn in 2025 on strong semiconductor demand

South Korea's exports hit record USD 700bn in 2025 on strong semiconductor demand

ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Seoul [South Korea], January 2 (ANI): South Korea's outbound shipments surpassed the USD 700 billion mark for the first time in 2025, driven primarily by robust global demand for semiconductors and record automobile sales.

According to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, data released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday showed that the country's exports grew 3.8 per cent to reach USD 709.7 billion last year. This milestone makes South Korea the sixth nation globally to exceed the USD 700 billion threshold in annual exports.

The surge in export volume contributed to a significant improvement in the national trade balance. The trade surplus for 2025 stood at USD 78 billion, representing an increase of USD 26.2 billion from the previous year. This figure marks the largest trade surplus recorded by the country since 2017, when the surplus reached USD 95.2 billion.

Sectoral performance was led by the semiconductor industry, which saw exports climb to a record high of USD 173.4 billion. This represents a 22.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year, underscoring the critical role of chips in the country's trade architecture. Additionally, automobile exports reached a new all-time high of USD 72 billion, growing 1.7 per cent year-on-year.

The record performance occurred despite shifts in major trade partnerships and the impact of U.S.-led tariffs. While exports to the United States declined by 3.8 per cent to USD 122.9 billion due to tariff effects, and shipments to China fell 1.7 per cent to USD 130.8 billion, South Korean exporters successfully diversified their market reach.

Strong demand for hybrid vehicles and used cars helped bolster exports to the European Union and other international markets. Specifically, outbound shipments to ASEAN countries rose by 7.4 per cent, while exports to the EU saw a 3 per cent increase. This strategic market diversification remains a key factor in the country achieving its historic export results. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

