Seoul [South Korea], June 2 (ANI): Admission to a prestigious university is no longer seen as the only path to success for some students in South Korea, as semiconductor-focused high schools gain popularity on the expectation that they can lead directly to jobs at major chipmakers.

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According to a news report by The Korea Herald, heightened expectations for positions at conglomerates like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix fuel this trend, especially as earnings surge amid the global artificial intelligence chip boom.

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The shift in student and parent preferences directly impacts application numbers across the country. Korea Semiconductor Meister High School in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, recorded a competition ratio of 1.67-to-1 for its freshman admissions for the 2026 academic year.

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The report mentioned that this marks a notable increase from the 0.88-to-1 ratio recorded last year, before the institution underwent reorganization to specialize in semiconductors.

Faced with unexpected demand, the school decided to hold a second admissions information session on June 20. The decision followed an initial session on May 30 where turnout exceeded the 120 seats prepared by the administration.

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"More students with strong academic records are showing interest," the news report quoted a school official.

The official added, "Many parents and students are asking about specific career paths after graduation and the outlook for the semiconductor industry."

A similar upward trajectory is visible at Chungbuk Semiconductor High School, South Korea's oldest semiconductor-focused high school. The institution recorded a competition ratio of 2.26-to-1, rising from 1.5-to-1 last year.

Across the sector, registration for admissions information sessions closed early due to stronger-than-expected demand, forcing several institutions to establish waiting lists.

The report mentioned that education experts noted that financial factors, including discussions over high bonuses for workers at top firms, drive this interest. Recent financial milestones amplify the appeal.

Samsung Electronics' market capitalization exceeded 2 quadrillion won (USD 1.32 trillion) for the first time Monday. Furthermore, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix posted first-quarter operating profits of 57.2 trillion won and 37.6 trillion won, respectively.

"High-achieving and average-achieving students are considering vocational high schools as a realistic option," the report quoted an official at a private academy specializing in admissions consulting.

The official added that, "Expectations have grown that attending such schools could lead to employment at major conglomerates."

Data from vocational high schools support these expectations, showing employment rates that outpace other educational tracks. More than 73 per cent of vocational high school graduates found jobs after graduation.

In comparison, 52.4 per cent of graduates from other specialized high schools and 38.2 per cent of students in vocational tracks at regular high schools secured employment.

South Korea currently operates 58 vocational high schools, with four specializing specifically in semiconductors. The government plans further infrastructure expansion to meet industry demand.

"One more semiconductor school is scheduled to open in Seoul in March 2027, while another is set to open in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, in 2028," the report said. (ANI)

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