South Mumbai Residential Luxury Market Hits New High with ₹100 Cr+ Penthouses Deal at Piramal Mahalaxmi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: In a significant development for Mumbai's luxury residential market, Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has completed the sale of a penthouse and duplex apartments worth over ₹100 crores in a single transaction at its flagship development, Piramal Mahalaxmi. This milestone transaction highlights the sustained appetite for ultra-prime luxury homes in South Mumbai and reaffirms Piramal Realty's positioning as a leading luxury development in the segment. This deal also marks the highest-ever single buyer transaction in the project's exclusive Magnificent Seven Penthouse Collection and reflects a broader shift towards ultra-premium residences in Mahalaxmi - one of Mumbai's most sought-after micro-markets.

These high-value residences totalling over 13,000 sqft of carpet area are located on the highest floors of the Central Tower, offering uninterrupted views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. The transaction arrives at a time when India's luxury housing market is experiencing robust momentum; as per CBRE South Asia, the luxury segment saw a 28% year-on-year growth in Q1 2025 across the top seven cities in India.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty said:

"We've always believed that true luxury is a combination of location, design, and trust. This transaction validates the long-term approach we adopted at Piramal Mahalaxmi--delivering not just residences, but a thoughtful lifestyle that resonates with evolved buyers. This landmark deal is a testament to our promise of ultra-luxury living, as we continue to build India's most admired real estate company. We're grateful to our buyers and partners who continue to believe in our vision."

Located in the heart of South Mumbai, Piramal Mahalaxmi offers ultra-luxury residences, anchored by lifetime views of Mahalaxmi racecourse and a well-curated set of amenities including a unique 3 level helix shaped clubhouse, swimming pools, children's play areas, fitness centres and much more. The project also benefits from excellent infrastructure connectivity, with proximity to the Coastal Road, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Eastern Freeway, and the upcoming Mahalaxmi metro station.

Born from a global collaboration with leading consultants such as Callison RTKL (USA) for design, Architect Hafeez Contractor, Conran & Partners UK for interior design and Capacit'e Infraprojects as construction partners, Piramal Mahalaxmi is a celebration of contemporary luxury and community-focused living in the heart of South Mumbai

With this transaction, Piramal Realty reinforces its position as one of the key players shaping the ultra-luxury residential market in South Mumbai. The company remains focused on creating developments that offer long-term value through thoughtful design, strategic location, and consistent delivery.

About Piramal Realty:

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft. of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set gold standards in architectural design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

