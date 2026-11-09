Southeast Asia looks beyond familiar gateways in East Asia, Traveloka platform data shows

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 9: While East Asia is a familiar fixture on Southeast Asia's travel wish list, Traveloka's latest booking data points to a broader set of destinations gaining ground beyond the region's best-known gateways. From Fukuoka's yatai food stalls to Hangzhou's lakeside landscapes, alternative destinations across South Korea, Japan and China are swiftly becoming priorities for Southeast Asian travelers.

Based off year-on-year Traveloka flight and hotel booking data, Jeju is the stand out for Singapore, while Fukuoka is becoming a favourite for travelers from Indonesia. Hangzhou has captured the imagination of Vietnam, with Chengdu gaining share in Thailand and Xiamen in Malaysia.

Japan: Fukuoka brings food and city life into focus

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In Indonesia, flight bookings to Fukuoka have increased by over 20%, while hotel bookings in the city grew close to 75% year-on-year. Visitors can spend an evening at the city's yatai food stalls around Tenjin and Nakasu, then explore Ohori Park's lake and garden in the day. The famed oyster huts of Itoshima are also representative of Fukuoka's distinctive dialed-down city experience.

South Korea: an island perspective in Jeju

For Traveloka's Singapore users, flights to Jeju have doubled, with the strengthening of the direct flight route contributing to overall accessibility. The island offers a different pace from the usual Seoul-centric itinerary, with the iconic Seongsan Ilchulbong, a volcanic cone rising above the sea, bringing breathtaking crater views and coastal scenery.

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China: different cities resonate across Southeast Asia

As reported in the Q3 Traveloka SEA Index, Hangzhou is gaining ground in both flights and stays for Vietnam travelers. Spurred by the introduction of new routes, flight and accommodation bookings have more than doubled year-on-year. The wondrous West Lake landscape gives visitors causeways, gardens and pagodas to explore, framed by wooded hills.

In Thailand, social media visibility has played a key role in Chengdu's share of China flight and accommodation bookings doubling, with the UNESCO City of Gastronomy's spicy Sichuan cuisine proving to be popular with traveler tastebuds.

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Malaysia travelers are flocking to Xiamen, with its share of China flight bookings more than doubling. The idyllic Kulangsu "Piano Island" offers car-free streets, well-preserved colonial-era architecture, and the world's largest piano museum.

"East Asia is a kaleidoscope of travel opportunities, and the destinations gaining ground vary across Southeast Asia," said Alex Jung, Head of Marketing, Traveloka. "The region is steeped in history and cultural experiences, and Jeju, Fukuoka and Hangzhou, are just a few of many fresh new ideas for travelers looking for something different."

Jeju and Hangzhou also topped the Singapore and Vietnam international destination lists, respectively, in the Q3 2026 Traveloka SEA Index. While the Index covers July to September, the destination-share figures here come from a separate year-to-date analysis.

From the destination list to the booking calendar

Traveloka's 11.11 Epic Sale runs from November 3 to 12 across Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Japan and South Korea, with a regional destination focus on China, Japan and South Korea. Anchor offers include up to 80% off flights to China, Japan and South Korea in Indonesia, up to THB 11,000 off flights to China, Japan and Taiwan region in Thailand, and an extra discount up to 25% off hotel flash sales in Singapore.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel platform, bringing flights, hotels, activities, travel insurance, and eSIM together in a single app. Founded in 2012, Traveloka now operates across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka was named Best Travel App at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards. With access to over 2 million hotels worldwide and 24/7 live chat support, Traveloka's mission is to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone across the region and beyond.

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