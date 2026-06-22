Southern Primes Crowned Champions As Centre Court Pickleball League Ends In Grand Style

The inaugural Centre Court Pickleball League concluded in Bengaluru on May 30, with Southern Primes lifting the championship trophy, capping off a six-week season that brought together more than 60 players, over 12,000 attendees, and some of the largest crowds seen at a community-led pickleball event in the city.

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Southern Primes completed a dominant playoff run to lift the inaugural league title, defeating Rally Renegades in the qualifier before overcoming Ayana Woods Chargers in the championship match in front of a packed crowd that braved torrential rain and Bengaluru's notorious traffic.

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The season arrives at a pivotal moment for pickleball in India. In December 2025, Hyderabad played host to the Hyderabad Pickleball League, while the Centre Court Pickleball League simultaneously expanded its footprint through the CCPL Club League. More than 5,000 people attended the final weekend alone, underlining the appetite for organised pickleball events that blend competition, entertainment, and community.

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Southern Primes Deliver When It Matters Most In the final weekend playoff clash, Southern Primes edged Rally Renegades 4-2 in a fiercely contested qualifier. Rally Renegades struck first in the Men's Doubles, but Southern Primes responded with victories in the Women's Doubles, Men's Singles, Men's Doubles (2), and a dramatic Mixed Doubles encounter that finished 17-15. The result ended the Renegades' impressive campaign and sent Southern Primes into the final against league leaders Ayana Woods Chargers, who had secured direct entry into the championship after topping the standings.

Led by standout performances from Rashein Samuel, Sonam Bali, Sonicka Jadeesh, Shaun Gerard Laporte, and the rest of the Southern Primes squad, the team stormed to victories in the opening four ties to secure the championship. Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Men's Singles, and Women's Singles all went the way of Southern Primes, sealing the title before the final two matches were required.

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"The quality of play throughout the season has been incredibly encouraging, with more than 60 players competing at a high level and several emerging talents making a strong case for bigger opportunities. For us, that's one of the biggest wins of the league – creating a platform where competitive pickleball can thrive and grow," said Yashwant Baiyalla, Co-founder, Centre Court Sports & Entertainment.

Nearly 2,000 Fans Brave Rain For The Finale While the action on court delivered championship drama, the atmosphere around it reflected how far the sport has come in India. Nearly 2,000 spectators turned up on finals day alone despite intermittent rain through the evening, with fans arriving to watch their favourite players and experience the unique blend of sport, food, music, and community that has become synonymous with the Centre Court Pickleball League.

The halftime show by multi-lingual band Curry On My Mind transformed the venue into a festival atmosphere, with music, lights, and crowd participation creating an energy more reminiscent of a concert than a traditional sporting event.

The championship celebrations also recognised the standout performers of the inaugural season. Rally Renegades' Sharmada Balu was awarded Best Female Player of the Tournament, while Ayana Woods Chargers' Rishi Reddy earned Best Male Player of the Tournament honours. The coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Rashein Samuel of Southern Primes, whose performances throughout the season epitomised the competitive spirit and quality that defined the league.

CCPL Signals The Next Phase Of Pickleball's Growth Alongside a growing number of city-based competitions, the sport is rapidly evolving from a recreational activity into a structured competitive ecosystem. The Centre Court Pickleball League's franchise-based format, professional presentation, live streaming, and community-first approach reflect a broader shift in how the sport is being consumed by players and fans alike.

"What we've witnessed over the last six weeks, in Bangalore and also in Hyderabad, is far bigger than a sporting competition. People came for the pickleball, but they stayed for the atmosphere, the friendships, the food, the music, and the sense of belonging. Seeing nearly 2,000 people brave the rain on finals day tells us that Bengaluru is ready for a new kind of sporting experience. That's what Centre Court Pickleball League was built to create," said Vikrant Rao, Co-founder, Centre Court Sports & Entertainment.

For Southern Primes, the trophy is a fitting reward for consistency, composure, and execution when it mattered most. For the Centre Court Pickleball League, however, the bigger victory may be what happened beyond the scoreboard. If the scenes from finals weekend were any indication, this is only the beginning.

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