Sovereign Investment Institutions Launch China-ASEAN Joint Investment Council

PRNewswire

Xiamen [China], September 16: China Investment Corporation ("CIC"), Government Pension Fund ("GPF") of Thailand, Indonesia Investment Authority ("INA"), Khazanah Nasional Berhad ("Khazanah") of Malaysia, and State Oil Fund of The Republic of Azerbaijan ("SOFAZ"), launched the China-ASEAN Joint Investment Council ("CAJIC" or "the Council") at the 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade ("CIFIT") in Xiamen. Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) of Malaysia also joined CAJIC.

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Convened by CIC with CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International"), the overseas arm of China Galaxy Securities ("CGS"), as Secretariat, CAJIC is a sovereign-to-sovereign investors platform to connect capital, knowledge and leadership across China and ASEAN through regular dialogue, annual forums, themed research, and executive training programs. CAJIC is intended to provide a dedicated institutional platform through which long-term investors can deepen mutual understanding, develop cross-border investment opportunities, and form a more robust and sustainable China-ASEAN investment ecosystem.

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Zhang Qingsong, Chairman and CEO of CIC, stated that CIC is optimistic about the long-term prospects of the ASEAN region. CIC places great importance on cooperation with the sovereign investment institutions in the region to strengthen the cross-border investment ecosystem and promote two-way investment.

Oki Ramadhana, CEO of INA, said, "Building on the institutional cooperation established through CAIP, we see CAJIC as a platform for sustained collaboration between China and ASEAN. Regular dialogue and joint research can reduce information gaps, deepen understanding of local markets, and help institutions identify where their mandates and capabilities align. Over time, this can strengthen investment pipelines and build trusted partnerships that extend beyond individual transactions. Ultimately, CAJIC's value will lie in its ability to connect institutions, ideas, and opportunities, and translate them into investment collaboration that creates enduring value for China, ASEAN, and our respective stakeholders."

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Israfil Mammadov, CEO of SOFAZ, said, "For SOFAZ, CAJIC is a natural extension of our approach to building long-term partnerships with leading sovereign institutions and deepening our engagement across an increasingly important investment corridor. The Council provides a valuable forum for peer institutions to exchange perspectives, strengthen relationships and explore areas of practical cooperation. We look forward to contributing SOFAZ's experience and perspective while developing partnerships that can create long-term value."

Dr Soraphol Tulayasathien, Secretary-General of GPF, said, "As a long-term institutional investor, GPF sees growing opportunities across the China–ASEAN corridor, particularly in sustainable infrastructure, digitalization, advanced manufacturing and the low-carbon transition. CAJIC can provide a practical platform for institutional investors to deepen dialogue, share research and better assess both opportunities and risks. We look forward to turning shared knowledge into sound long-term investment decisions, supported by strong governance and disciplined risk management."

Dato' Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director of Khazanah, said, "Khazanah is honoured to be part of the China-ASEAN Joint Investment Council, which comes at an important time for our region. China and ASEAN are already deeply connected through trade, investment and supply chains, and the next phase of growth will require sustained dialogue, trusted partnerships and disciplined long-term capital. As Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah is committed to advancing Malaysia's role as a trusted gateway between China, ASEAN and the wider world, helping to connect capital, technology, talent and markets in ways that deliver shared and sustainable value. Through CAJIC, we look forward to working with like-minded institutions to strengthen regional connectivity, deepen investment collaboration and support long-term prosperity across China and ASEAN."

Wang Sheng, Chairman of CGS, said, "CAJIC extends CGS International's work in the China-ASEAN corridor from capital deployment through CAIP launched earlier this year, into the wider institutional platform where sovereign investors across the region can convene, research and collaborate. With our deep presence in ASEAN and strong Chinese parentage, CGS International is positioned to bring the research, distribution and on-the-ground networks needed to support the founding members across the Council's three pillars. We are grateful to CIC, GPF, INA, Khazanah, KWAP and SOFAZ for their trust, and look forward to building CAJIC into the corridor's leading sovereign investor platform."

CAJIC was inaugurated at the 26th CIFIT in Xiamen on 8 September 2026.

About China Investment Corporation

Founded in 2007, Beijing-headquartered China Investment Corporation ("CIC") was established to diversify China's foreign exchange holdings and is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

CIC operates on an international, market-driven, and professional basis and remains dedicated to prudent, professional and responsible investment. CIC's overseas investment activities include public equity and bond investments; hedge fund and multi-asset investments; industry-wide private equity and private credit investments; direct investments and fund investments in sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, resources and commodities, and agriculture; and managing bilateral and multilateral funds.

About Indonesia Investment Authority (INA)

Indonesia Investment Authority is Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund mandated to increase investment to support the country's sustainable development and build wealth for its future generations. INA conducts investment activities and collaborates with leading global and domestic investment institutions in sectors that strengthen Indonesia's advantages and provide risk-adjusted optimal returns. For more information, visit: www.ina.go.id.

About State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established in 1999, is a sovereign wealth fund dedicated to managing the nation's oil and gas revenues, with a commitment to safeguarding and enhancing wealth for future generations. As a long-term investor with over US$70 billion in assets under management, SOFAZ pursues a diversified investment strategy that encompasses global opportunities across various sectors, including fixed income, equities, gold, real estate, and infrastructure.

About the Government Pension Fund (GPF)

The Government Pension Fund (GPF) was established under the Government Pension Fund Act B.E. 2539 (1996) to ensure the payment of gratuities and pensions, provide retirement benefits to government officials upon leaving public service, promote savings among its members, and offer other welfare benefits and privileges.

GPF is a state organization established under specific legislation and is neither a government agency nor a state-owned enterprise. Its policies are determined by the GPF Board. Currently, GPF has approximately 1.29 million members and net assets of approximately THB 1.58 trillion, as of 16 August 2026.

For more information, visit: www.gpf.or.th

About Khazanah Nasional Berhad

Khazanah Nasional Berhad ("Khazanah") is the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, entrusted with the responsibility of creating sustainable and enduring value through purpose-driven investments. As a responsible and long-term steward of the nation's assets, Khazanah invests with discipline across strategic and catalytic sectors both in Malaysia and globally, while actively shaping its portfolio to strengthen resilience, competitiveness, and future growth. Beyond financial returns, Khazanah is committed to building capacity, supporting inclusive development, and nurturing vibrant communities, ensuring that the value it creates benefits Malaysia and its people, today and for generations to come.

For more information on Khazanah, visit www.khazanah.com.my.

About Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)

Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) [KWAP] or the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) was established on 1st March 2007 under the Retirement Fund Act 2007 (Act 662) replacing the repealed Pensions Trust Fund Act 1991 (Act 454). KWAP manages contributions from the Federal Government and relevant agencies made into the Retirement Fund [Fund] to obtain optimum returns on its investments through sound management and investment of the Fund in equity, fixed income securities, money market instruments, and other forms of investments as permitted under the Retirement Fund Act 2007 (Act 662). The Fund shall be applied towards assisting the Federal Government in funding its pension duties. In 2015, KWAP was officially appointed as an agent of the Federal Government for the purpose of payment of pension, gratuity, and other benefits granted under any written law from the Consolidated Fund as agreed between the Federal Government and KWAP.

About China Galaxy Securities / CGS International Securities

China Galaxy Securities ("CGS") is a leading Chinese investment bank, serving over 20 million clients worldwide with assets under custody exceeding RMB 6 trillion. CGS operates one of the largest branch networks in China and has an extensive presence across Asia.

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") is the overseas arm of CGS, responsible for its international business and regional expansion. Leveraging CGS's strong foundation, together with deep global and ASEAN insights, CGS International offers a comprehensive suite of services, including equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currencies and commodities, structured products, and prime brokerage, across more than 10 countries and regions.

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