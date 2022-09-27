S&P forecasts India's GDP growth at 7.3%

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

S&P Global Ratings on Monday retained its projection of India’s economic growth at 7.3% for the current fiscal and said inflation is likely to remain above the upper tolerance limit of 6% till the end of 2022.

In its outlook for Asia Pacific, it said the external environment has soured for economies in the region and higher global interest rates will continue to exert pressure on central banks. “We have retained our India growth outlook at 7.3% for the fiscal year 2022-2023 and 6.5% for the next fiscal year, although we see the risks tilted to the downside,” S&P Global Ratings chief economist Louis Kuijs said.