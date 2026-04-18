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Home / Business / S&amp;P Global recognises India's pivotal role in advancing essential intelligence for its global clientele

S&P Global recognises India's pivotal role in advancing essential intelligence for its global clientele

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ANI
Updated At : 04:30 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): S&P Global underscored India's pivotal role in advancing essential intelligence for its global clientele, as the company inaugurated a new state-of-the-art office in Downtown Gurugram.

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It says India is emerging as a central force in S&P Global's mission to deliver high-impact, data-driven insights to clients worldwide.

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The inauguration of a new state-of-the-art hub in Gurugram signals India's strategic importance in powering the firm's global operations. With over 16,000 employees now based in the country, India has become a critical engine for innovation, talent, and delivery across S&P Global's core businesses.

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Highlighting this significance, Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Data Officer, noted, "India is poised for growth and remains one of the best-performing major economies in the world. It is an extremely important hub for S&P Global with exceptional talent that is fundamental to our global strategy."

The newly launched 1,90,000 square foot facility will house more than 3,500 employees working across technology, data, operations, and customer success--functions that sit at the heart of the company's value proposition. These teams contribute directly to building platforms, generating insights, and delivering the "essential intelligence" that global clients rely on to make critical business and investment decisions.

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Saha further emphasised the role of India-based teams in this mission, stating, "The talent here is instrumental in our mission to advance essential intelligence, delivering impactful solutions for our customers and communities worldwide." This aligns closely with S&P Global's broader purpose of equipping markets with actionable insights in an increasingly complex and fast-evolving global landscape.

Nilam Patel, Managing Director, India, reinforced this vision, describing the office as "a destination designed to foster connection, creativity, and community."

As S&P Global continues to scale its capabilities, India's role is clearly transitioning from a support base to a strategic nucleus--driving innovation, enabling global delivery, and advancing the firm's commitment to providing essential intelligence that empowers decision-makers worldwide. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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